Highlights Vince McMahon's recent comments about selling WWE and pushing the product to new heights caused dissension and eye rolls among employees.

Many employees believe that McMahon sold the company as a way to regain power and not because the company was struggling, pointing to record numbers and profits.

Despite the merger with UFC and the new leadership structure, it seems like Vince McMahon will continue to have the final say in all decisions related to WWE programming.

Vince McMahon's return to power within the WWE has not gone down without a fair share of criticism. McMahon has been subject to a number of highly publicized controversies in the past few years and even temporarily retired from the company while investigations into alleged sexual misconduct were taking place.

Vince returned to the company earlier this year and has made headlines a number of times for having run-ins with Triple H and the creative team, going as far as to completely change scripts to weekly shows right before they are scheduled to go on air.

Now, it looks like Vince McMahon has attracted a fresh batch of controversy from his employees due to comments made during an staff meeting earlier this week.

What has Vince McMahon said that made WWE employees roll their eyes?

Vince McMahon took to the stage at a planned employee meeting at WWE Headquarters to kickstart another week of televised wrestling action. This meeting marks the first under WWE's new leadership since merging with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Vince of course wanted to address the queries and concerns of his employees. Team meetings are not a rare thing in professional wrestling, especially with a company as large as WWE going through such massive changes in a short space of time.

Image Credits: WWE

However, McMahon's comments made during the meeting did not sit well with top WWE officials and employees, at least if reports are to be believed.

Fightful is claiming that during the meeting, McMahon explained why he sold the company, stating that WWE had become 'stagnant' before the merger with the UFC and needed to be sold to push the product to new heights.

McMahon's comments caused dissension in the ranks and eye rolls from key people who have yet to be named. The comments have also apparently reignited the belief among many that McMahon sold the company simply as a way to get back into power and resume his seat of power, as all WWE's business metrics had been massively up prior to the sale.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' Prior to McMahon's return to power earlier this year, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was steering the helm of the creative ship, and it could be argued that WWE has had a phenomenal year in terms of weekly television shows and high-quality Premium Live Events.

Triple H's thoughts on McMahon's comments have yet to be revealed, and it's not even believed that the multi-time World Champion was at the meeting, as he'd have been travelling back from Raw the night prior.

Image Credits: WWE

WWE also recently hit record profits for the second year running and looks poised to continue that trend in 2024, which certainly discredits McMahon's comments and almost justified the reported eye-rolling from WWE staff members.

Below is the quote from Fightful on the matter...

Vince McMahon said that the company had plateaued or stagnated and the merger needed to happen to take the company to the next level. This gained a lot of eye rolls and reactions within the company, who pointed to WWE touting record numbers. This comment led many to reaffirm their beliefs that Vince McMahon did a deal so he could return to WWE.

Latest news on Vince McMahon's WWE future

Following the monumental merger between WWE and UFC, Vince McMahon is expected to maintain a seat of power at the very top of the company.

While Triple H will be staying on as Chief Content Officer and head of WWE Creative, it looks to be 'business as usual' with Vince McMahon having the final say on all decisions related to WWE programming.

It was reported earlier this year that McMahon's contributions to the shows these days are mostly made remotely, but it remains to be seen if McMahon will make physical appearances on a more regular basis going forward into the brand-new era of WWE under TKO Group Holdings.

For now, it looks like the 78-year-old Vince McMahon is back in power in WWE for the foreseeable future, and he currently has no plans to actually retire anytime soon.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the fallout of the employee meeting at WWE Headquarters, Stamford, as soon as more information becomes available.