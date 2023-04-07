Logan Paul has signed a new deal with WWE, despite there previously being fears that he may leave.

Paul told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport last week that his deal with WWE was expiring at WrestleMania, confirmed that he had yet to sign a new one.

However, after impressing once again at WrestleMania 39 against Seth Rollins, it appears the two parties have come to an agreement and Logan has re-signed.

Is Logan Paul leaving WWE?

After five impressive matches, fans feared after Logan's loss to Rollins at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night that the YouTube megastar may have wrestled his final match for WWE.

Logan, who Ric Flair described as being better than "90% of the roster", revealed a few days prior that his deal with WWE was expiring after WrestleMania, and he noted at the time that he had yet to sign a new contract.

Despite that, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that the belief is that Logan signed a new deal with WWE after making those comments, extending his stay with the wrestling giant, via WrestleTalk.

Logan Paul, when talking about his contract expiring after WrestleMania, did say that he expects to sign a new deal and during the week the talk was that he did sign a new deal.

The update will come as fantastic news to WWE and its fans, with Logan impressed massively in his matches against Rollins, The Miz and Roman Reigns since SummerSlam 2022.

Endeavor, the company that acquired WWE last week, will also welcome the news that someone of the popularity of Logan has re-signed with the company.

What are Triple H's plans for Logan Paul?

At the time of writing, there's no word on the plans that Triple H has for Logan when he does return to WWE TV.

WWE does have three big shows coming up though, Backlash, King & Queen of the Ring and Money in the Bank in Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and England, and it's likely that Logan will be part of at least one of the shows.

Logan was portrayed as a heel in his storyline with Seth, so you can expect to see the YouTube megastar sharing the ring with some of WWE's top babyface when he does make his return.

Despite that, there's no word on who Triple H and the WWE creative team is even thinking about having Logan face when he does eventually find his way back onto TV.

