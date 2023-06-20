With just 11 days to go until WWE Money in the Bank, another huge star has been unexpectedly revealed for the men’s ladder match.

Last night’s WWE Raw progressed many things as we edge closer to the next Premium Live Event, taking place at the O2 Arena.

The Judgment Day did battle with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of The American Nightmare’s battle with Dominik and there were further tensions between Finn Balor and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins before their title showdown.

Latest news on WWE Money in the Bank

Trish Stratus filled the last spot in the ladder match for the women’s side of things, meaning she will join her ally Zoey Stark in the match as they aim to stop Becky Lynch coming away with the championship opportunity. Also, a huge star was added to the men’s briefcase match.

Last week, WWE advertised the return of Logan Paul to the company for the first time since his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The 19th of June edition of Raw was set in Ohio, Paul’s home state, and the 28-year-old was seen already on the top of a ladder following a commercial break.

It was here that the social media star announced that he would be partaking in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match, after he ‘called the executives’. He began talking up Cleveland as the place where he grew up, though, it soon turned into a way for Paul to mock the city and its people.

What did Logan Paul do on WWE Raw?

He pointed out that Cleveland’s hometown heroes had been on the losing end of their endeavours as of late, referencing his own loss at ‘Mania, Jake Paul’s boxing shortcomings and The Miz’s defeat earlier in the night.

Logan, who has been described as being better than 90% of the WWE roster, declared that he would single-handedly restore honour to the city, starting with capturing the MITB briefcase. His glowing confidence brought out the rest of the competitors for the upcoming men’s ladder match (bar Damian Priest), who each said their piece about why it will be them who wins the match until Butch entered and a brawl ensued.

Once again, Paul impressed the WWE audience, as he threw the former Pete Dunne over the top rope and lined himself up for a high-risk manoeuvre. Launching himself over the top rope, the social media star connected with a picture perfect dive onto some of his future opponents, capturing the imagination of wrestling fans and making them wonder what he might do when the bell rings for the ladder match.

Whether Paul will come out on top in London remains to be seen, though, GiveMeSport will keep you informed should any news come out regarding the potential MITB winner.