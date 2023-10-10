Highlights WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin had a memorable, albeit awkward, first interaction with The Undertaker, where she couldn't hold back tears and became flustered.

WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin has recalled her first interaction with The Undertaker, noting that she thinks 'The Deadman' thought she was a 'big idiot'.

When it comes to industry veterans and wrestling legends, earning respect is everything, and one person that today's wrestlers really crave the approval of is The Undertaker.

We’ve all heard roster members talk about the unwritten rule that exists in WWE, revolving around the need to shake everyone’s hand and introduce yourself as you begin your journey in the company, though, this can create increased pressure on young wrestlers to come across well.

What happened with Gigi Dolin met The Undertaker?

Rookies can be walking on eggshells in order to pass through the WWE system without upsetting any of the current top stars, but it’s understandably difficult to maintain composure when you get the chance to mingle with some of your childhood heroes.

Current NXT performer Gigi Dolin is quite open about the struggles that she endured as she grew up, but something which always kept her going was her wrestling fandom. In particular, she and her brother became fans of the business due to finding out about The Undertaker.

During her appearance on Drinks with Johnny, Dolin spoke openly about her love for 'The Deadman' and talked through the first time she got the chance to meet the man who got her interested in wrestling.

So, Undertaker’s mine and my brother’s favourite wrestler of all-time, we love him to death. Even my dad’s favourite wrestler. First time I get to meet The Undertaker, I was at a — where were we at? I think we were at a Special Olympics event, and we were up in a little suite area just by ourselves and I went up to meet this man and I just started bawling my eyes out, and I couldn’t get words out, and they’re just trying to explain to him that he’s my favorite wrestler, and I’m just sobbing.

During the interview, Dolin explains that she then saw The Undertaker again the following day, where he must think she's a 'big idiot' because of how 'awkward' she was when meeting her idol.

“Yeah, that was my first for The Undertaker and then the next day, he saw me at the Performance Center and tried to come up to me and create small talk with me, and then I continued to say something just dumb and awkward, and I’m pretty sure The Undertaker thinks I’m a big idiot now so, that’s my Undertaker story. I’ve not run into him since then. I’m pretty sure after I was crying, introducing myself to him, I’m pretty sure Shawn (Michaels) was in the corner laughing, because Shawn knew I was a huge fan of Undertaker, and I’m pretty sure he was laughing at me while I was sobbing and embarrassing myself, meeting The Undertaker.”

Will The Undertaker be on WWE NXT tonight?

Of course, The Undertaker isn’t much of a featured character in WWE these days, but due to AEW moving from their usual Wednesday spot for this week, tonight’s episode of NXT will go head-to-head with the upcoming Dynamite episode, and Shawn Michaels is certainly pulling out all the stops for the developmental show.

In terms of what’s confirmed for the show, main roster icons like Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Asuka will all be seen in an NXT ring tonight. However, what has perhaps gotten fans talking the most is the iconic gong sound from The Undertaker’s entrance music, which was heard at the end of a commercial for WWE’s third brand.

Real Name Mark Calaway Ring Name The Undertaker Date of Birth March 24, 1965 (age 58) Height 6ft 10" Weight 309lbs Trained By Buzz Sawyer Debut June 26, 1987 Retired November 22, 2020 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x Hardcore Championship, 6x World Tag Team Championship, 1x WCW Tag Team Championship, 2007 Royal Rumble match winner and 2020 class WWE Hall of Fame inductee

Many now believe that The Undertaker will be making an appearance on NXT tonight, which is something viewers thought they would never see. It’s certainly set to be a wild few days in wrestling, with Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland’s first AEW match counter-programming everything that NXT has to offer.