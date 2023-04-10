Logan Paul has signed a new contract with WWE after his previous deal expired at WrestleMania.

The week before his WrestleMania match with Seth Rollins, Logan announced that his deal with WWE was due to expire.

But now, in what only can be described as a positive update for WWE and its fans, Logan has signed a contract extension.

Is Logan Paul leaving WWE?

As noted, the week before WrestleMania, Logan explained that his contract was due to expire after WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

WrestleMania 39 capped off a fantastic year for Logan, which saw the YouTube megastar "blow everyone away" with his five matches between April 2022 and April 2023.

However, Logan's time with WWE isn't ending anytime soon, as the 28-year-old took to Twitter today to announce that he's signed a contract extension, and will be remaining with the company.

At the time of writing, there's no word on the terms of Logan's new deal, including how many matches he's set to wrestle this year and the length of his contract, but GIVEMESPORT will look to provide any potential updates on the matter.

The news, as noted, will come as music to the ears of WWE fans, almost all of whom have come to love Logan following his incredible year working for the company.

Triple H has also shown a lot of faith in Logan, putting him in the ring against some of the best in WWE history, so the fact he's also re-signed will come as a welcomed update to the Chief Content Officer.

What is Logan Paul's WWE salary?

As noted, the terms of Logan's new deal aren't yet available, but you have to suspect that the YouTube megastar has agreed to improved terms compared to his last contract.

Last year, the deal Logan signed was believed to be a year-long contract worth $5 million, putting him among WWE's highest earns, which you can see a full list of by clicking here.

So it's safe to assume that Logan has signed a deal worth in excess of $5 million a year, which considering his star power, name value and talent in the ring, no one can really argue with.

On his imPAULsive podcast last week, Logan explained that he doesn't want to sign multi-year deals with WWE because of how quickly his situation can change, so it's also safe to assume that he's signed a one-year extension this time around.

