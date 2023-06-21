WWE star Charlotte Flair has shared an incredible four-year body transformation with her followers on Instagram.

Flair, a 14-time women’s world champion, has been a WWE mainstay for more than 10 years now.

She is currently preparing to take on Asuka at SmackDown in London on June 30, with the WWE Women’s Championship on the line.

Flair will certainly be physically ready for the encounter, sharing the outcome of her recent efforts in the gym on Instagram.

Charlotte Flair shares impressive body transformation

Flair shared a before and after photo of her remarkable body transformation on social media.

While her physique in 2019 was still very impressive, she is very muscular in the image from 2023.

Flair’s leg, arm and stomach muscles are incredibly defined, and in general, she just looks absolutely ripped.

Take a look at the body transformation below.

Charlotte Flair credits “discipline” for body transformation

Flair posted a lengthy message on Instagram for her followers, detailing the process behind her body transformation.

“May 2, 2019 vs TODAY,” she wrote. “Never forget how far you’ve come. I used to think I had all the answers and was ‘working hard’. Actually, I was constantly in self-doubt and working against myself.

“However, I was determined not to settle. This is a actually a rare photo in a sports-bra because I always covered my stomach in clothes AND wrestling gear.

“Consistency, discipline and the determination to change has guided me the last 4 years. Some days good….. some days bad but I never stop wanting to improve! I try to implement this in all aspects of my life! 🙏🏻 💎

“The journey doesn’t happen overnight 🦋 but never give up on yourself! 👑⚡️🦁”

WWE could be in the “rearview mirror” for Charlotte Flair

Although Flair has a highly-anticipated encounter against Azuka coming up, retired professional wrestler Booker T has suggested she may soon leave WWE for other opportunities.

“She’s the star of the show,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast. “She knows it. Everybody else knows it. Fall in line. It’s the best thing going today. You don’t have to like it, but you better learn to love it … It’s only fitting.

“She’s the best at what she does, man. Wrestling is literally going to be something in her rearview mirror in the next five years, just because there’s so much more out there for her right now. And I think she knows that, too. I think she wants more.

“This wrestling thing for Charlotte Flair has been a pit stop [or] a bump in the road. She got the world in the palm of her hand. She could do whatever she wants.”