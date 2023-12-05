CM Punk's return to WWE has brought with it plenty of dream matches that have fans excited. It seems we're going to be getting one right off the bat, as recent reports have revealed that the ex-AEW star's feud back will be against Seth Rollins, with a title match reportedly set for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Rollins and Punk have wrestled before, during the 45-year-old's final days in WWE, but Seth was still a member of The Shield back then, and he has evolved into one of the biggest stars in the company now, giving the match a whole host of added stakes.

Someone else that Punk might be meeting sooner rather than later is Roman Reigns. Like Rollins, the Tribal Chief was a member of the Shield the last time that the former AEW Champion crossed paths with him, but he's a completely different wrestler right now, and is arguably the biggest star in not just WWE, but the entirety of the industry.

Since Punk's departure in 2014, Reigns has become the face of WWE and his time as the 'Head of the Table' and leader of The Bloodline has cemented his place as one of the wrestling industry's all-time greats. Not only has he come into his own inside the ring, but he's truly found himself on the microphone as well.

The two men would have incredible promo segments together and there are many just salivating at the thought of seeing them standing across the ring from one another at some point. Not everyone is convinced by a potential feud though, and one person within WWE has concerns.

Triple H has plans for CM Punk & Roman Reigns feud

As noted, reports state that Triple H is tentatively planning on booking a feud between Punk and Reigns in WWE, but it seems like 'The Game' is going to be taking his time before putting two of his biggest stars in the ring against each other.

That's where the problem lies though, at least for one anonymous WWE star, with the Wrestling Observer stating that they feel Triple H needs to book the feud quickly, as the longer he waits, the higher the risk that Punk gets injured or into backstage trouble.

The key is to peak it timing-wise, although it’ll probably work big whenever it happens. But there are the risks. One major star who saw the situation said that they’d better get there within six months because of the injury risk or uncertainty with Punk.

RELATED: CM Punk 'filmed backstage angle' with another top WWE star at Survivor Series

WWE star has concerns about CM Punk & Roman Reigns storyline

While the current plans are for CM Punk and Reigns to square off once the former is finished feuding with Rollins, the 'major star' revealed that they thought Triple H would be wise to get to it as soon as possible and doesn't like the idea of waiting six months to get around to it for a couple of reasons.

First, the unnamed wrestler doesn't trust Punk's recent injury record and that seems fair. During his time in AEW, the 'Best in the World' had terrible luck with injuries and seemed to regularly be dealing with something. That's probably part and parcel of coming back to wrestling after a seven-year absence.

Another reason the anonymous wrestler doesn't like the idea of waiting is the uncertainty that Punk brings with him and the strong possibility that things don't work out, and he might be out of there in six months time. His time in AEW also showed he was unpredictable, and he was regularly involved in backstage confrontations and controversies that actually led to his firing from the promotion. Having already walked out of WWE once before, you can't blame the unnamed figure for not being too optimistic about things working out this time.

We hope they're wrong, though, as a rivalry between Punk and Reigns feels like the biggest possible story that WWE has in their back pocket right now, and it would be a crying shame if we didn't end up watching it play out for one reason or another.