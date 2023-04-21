Big E has provided a 'great' update on his injury status after over a year away from WWE.

In March 2022, Big E broke his neck on an episode of SmackDown, and it was feared that he'd never be able to wrestle again.

However, in what can only be described as a positive update, the former WWE Champion said he feels "great" after undergoing a one-year scan this month.

As noted, Big E suffered a broken neck back in March of last year, and some feared that his injury was so severe that he may be forced to retire.

However, the New Day star has provided an update on his status to Battleground, and considering how serious his broken neck was, it can be described as really quite positive, via WrestleTalk.

We just did the one year scans after WrestleMania, it was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is. From my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great.

Big E didn't reveal what the next stage is for him in terms of a return to the ring, but the fact that he's now been back in the gym for over a year is definitely a positive sign.

However, as he explains, the broken neck he suffered is a very complicated injury, and he'll need to pass rigorous medical testing before he's ever cleared to step back into the ring.

Read More: WWE: 4x World Champion's 'retirement match' scrapped due to 'scandal'

Image Copyright: WWE

Latest news on Big E

As noted, at the time of writing, there's no word on when fans can expect to see Big E, who has been described as someone that "everybody loves", back in a WWE ring.

However, the Wrestling Observer reported back in March that Triple H was considering having the 37-year-old return at WrestleMania this year, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Big E's return would likely have only been in a non-wrestling role, alongside his New Day stablemates, but the broken ankle Kofi Kingston suffered a few weeks prior likely changed those plans.

Read More: WWE: Triple H is 'aware' that ex-World Champion 'might be going to AEW'

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.