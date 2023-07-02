Ronda Rousey is apparently on her way out of WWE after a new report suggests that she has a "hard out" in her contract, which guarantees a leaving date.

Rousey is one of WWE's top names in the women's division and last night at Money in the Bank, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" and Shayna unexpectedly lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after only holding them for just over a month.

Now, a new report has emerged stating that the reason Shayna attacked Ronda is because the former UFC star will soon be wrapping up her second stint in the WWE.

Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?

A new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has stated that Rousey's "hard out" date has forced WWE to make major changes to upcoming storylines.

The long-term plan would have seen Ronda and Shayna end their partnership, and engage in a feud which would have seen Baszler emerge victorious as Ronda has plans outside the WWE, which is the reason for her hard-out clause.

'This was always, always, always the plan," Meltzer said on Baszler v. Rousey. It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt and the thing was - and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after - the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date, 'This is my last date.' Cause I remember talking to somebody there and it's like, 'I know they're going to do this, and I guess, make the big match for WrestleMania.' And it's like, 'No, her hard out is...' - they didn't give me the date but it's long before WrestleMania.'

However, as Rousey suffered an injury earlier this year, plans had to be put on hold and are now being rushed along at a faster pace than WWE had originally planned because of Rousey's decision to leave the company coming up soon.

The plan to see Rousey v Baszler will still apparently go ahead and seeds were planted at last night's Money in the Bank when Baszler launched a shocking attack on her friend and tag-team partner, but will not give the two superstars as much time to develop a program as initially expected.

It looks like Ronda Rousey will be finishing up with the WWE before the end of the year, and she is looking to put Shayna Baszler over on her way out.

Based on Meltzer's comments, it is now clear as to why Rousey and Baszler's championship reign came to such an abrupt end, as the company will now be working towards - albeit faster than they wanted to - a short feud between Rousey and Baszler before Ronda finishes up her latest run with the company.

It remains to be seen what Ronda Rousey's plans are outside the WWE after she finishes up her most recent stint, but GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the situation her future plans and of course, her future in the WWE as the news reaches us.

