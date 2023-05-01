Triple H is 'not even close' to having AJ Styles share the ring with Roman Reigns now that he's back on WWE TV, it's being claimed.

Styles broke his ankle back in December 2022, and was a surprise inclusion in the WWE Draft last week, where he was moved to SmackDown.

AJ appeared on the show, with The OC attacking the Viking Raiders, and fans immediately started fantasy booking him in matches against WWE's biggest stars.

Is Roman Reigns facing AJ Styles?

As noted, Styles is back in WWE, and after hitting the Viking Raiders with a Phenomenal Forearm, it seems like he's cleared to return to the ring.

Fans speculated that Styles could immediately feud with Roman as part of a bigger feud between The OC and Bloodline, but that doesn't appear to be happening.

Ringside News is reporting that AJ, at the time of writing, is 'not even close' to facing Roman, with the match not in Triple H's thinking for the immediate future.

A story is going around that AJ Styles is going to face Roman Reigns next for his titles. We reached out to confirm that story, but we were told that is not the case at all. Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles is “not even close to an accurate guess” for the Head of the Table’s next opponent. That should squash a few of the rumors going around right now.

Fans speculated that Reigns, who is without a clear opponent for Night of Champions on May 27, could defend his title against AJ, who was described as being at an "incredible level", at the show, but that doesn't appear to be happening.

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Roman, as noted, is without a clear opponent for Night of Champions later this month, but is still expected to wrestle on the show.

The show, which takes place on May 27, will also celebrate 1000 days since Roman won the Universal Championship in August 2020, an incredible milestone for The Tribal Chief.

Reigns' reign might not be ending anytime soon though, with rumours that he's set to hold his title until September 2024 at the very least, which you can read more about by clicking here.

With regards to future plans for Reigns, a match with one of WWE's top star's is 'on the table' for WrestleMania XL next year, as reported by GIVEMESPORT, which you can also read more about by clicking here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.