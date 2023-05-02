Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are pushing to main event WWE Backlash this weekend, it has been claimed.

Many fans assumed, with Roman Reigns not on the show, that Backlash would be main evented by Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

However, that doesn't seem to be set in stone, as Priest and the Grammy award winner want to close proceedings in Puerto Rico.

What is main eventing WWE Backlash?

As noted, many fans speculated that the main event of Backlash would see Lesnar and Cody share the ring for the first time, but that doesn't seem to be happening.

WRKD Wrestling, who has been on the money with several backstage reports as of late, is reporting that Bad Bunny and Priest want their Street Fight to close the show, and are pushing to make that happen.

Damian Priest continued to heat up his feud with Bad Bunny on Raw as they're both pushing to main event

While Priest might not be WWE's biggest star, he is said to be "killing it right now", and with Judgement Day arguably one of the company's hottest acts, he definitely has a case to main event the show.

Bad Bunny is also one of the world's most recognisable music artists, so he also got an incredible argument if he's trying to show that he's worthy of main eventing Backlash this weekend.

The show is also held in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny's home country, with the 29-year-old also hosting the show, so the pair closing the event definitely makes sense.

However, WWE has yet to confirm which match is going on last at Backlash, with Triple H seemingly still weighing up his options and deciding what he wants to close the show.

What is happening at WWE Backlash?

While the main event for WWE Backlash remains unclear, fans do know the seven matches that are slated to take place at the Premium Live Event, unless anything is added or taken away.

Below is a complete list of the matches that are slated to take place on the show on Saturday evening.

Bad Bunny v Damian Priest - Street Fight

Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar

Rhea Ripley (c) v Zelina Vega - SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) v IYO SKY - Raw Women's Championship

Seth Rollins v Omos

Austin Theory (c) v Bronson Reed v Bobby Lashley - United States Championship

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn v Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso

