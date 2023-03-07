Triple H is 'saving' a WWE Superstar for an unexpected match with Roman Reigns, it has been claimed

WWE star who will miss out on WrestleMania being 'saved' for Roman Reigns match

Solo Sikoa is being "saved" by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for a match with Roman Reigns, it has been claimed.

While Sikoa looks set to miss out on WrestleMania, but that doesn't mean that 'The Game' doesn't have big plans for him.

In fact, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that a match between Solo and Roman is definitely something WWE is building towards.

How does Triple H feel about Solo Sikoa?

On SmackDown last week, Solo actually pinned Sami Zayn, something that caught many fans off guard.

Continuing his trend of having big matches on TV, Solo then faced Kevin Owens on Raw last night, with the match going to a double countout.

The reason WWE is putting Sikoa into such big matches, and not having him lose is that he's being "saved" for a match with Reigns, the Wrestling Observer is reporting via WrestleTalk.

They're saving Solo for Roman whenever that day comes. But with Sami (vs Sikoa), Samoan Spike and he pins him.

The feeling within WWE seems to be that he could end up being a future main eventer, which is a testament to the work he's put in since his call-up from NXT in September 2022.

Read More: WWE: Vince McMahon was backstage at Raw seen sporting 'creepy' new look

Latest news on Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

It's worth noting that, at the time of writing, there's no word on when Triple H plans on booking a match between Solo and Roman in WWE.

It definitely won't be anytime soon though, with Roman facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where he's expected to drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Solo, on the other hand, is expected to miss out on competing at WrestleMania 39, but will almost definitely be appearing on the show alongside The Usos and Roman.

On Raw last night, Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn to officially show his allegiance to The Bloodline after weeks of fantastic storytelling and fan speculation.

Read More: WWE: Why was Vince McMahon backstage at Raw?

As such, The Usos will now defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, if reports are to be believed, against Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

Just like their cousin Roman, The Usos are expected to drop their titles at WrestleMania, ending what has been nothing short of a historic reign for the brothers.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.