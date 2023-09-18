Highlights The Rock and John Cena returned to WWE thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike meaning their schedules are significantly less busy

The Rock made an astonishing return on Friday Night SmackDown this week. The WWE legend was also seen face-to-face with John Cena during a short backstage segment.

With both Cena and Rock making a return to WWE, thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, fans have been eager to see if Batista, another wrestler-turned-actor, also makes a return.

Though there hasn’t been any update yet, 'The Animal' has commented on a possible comeback, and it seems like it really could happen.

Did The Rock return to WWE?

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been a blessing in disguise for WWE fans. Because of the ongoing Hollywood strike, John Cena made a massive return to WWE a few weeks ago, mainly due to the gaps in his usually incredibly busy schedule.

While 16-time World Champion was initially expected to appear on one show only, it was later revealed that he would be an active star for a couple of months, potentially even wrestling several matches.

This week’s Friday Night SmackDown turned out to be one of the most shocking shows in history. With Pat McAfee and Austin Theory kicking off the show, The Rock made a massive return to shock fans. With a wild crowd in Denver, the episode was dubbed as one of the best SmackDown episodes of the year by fans.

Is Batista returning to WWE?

While two of the biggest Hollywood stars made it to WWE, thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Batista’s whereabouts are being questioned. The legend’s last appearance in WWE came at WrestleMania 35 when he faced Triple H in a No Holds Barred match, retiring shortly afterwards.

During an interview with ET Canada, via The Sportster, Batista commented on a possible return to WWE, saying that his schedule was open and left a possible comeback in the hands of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Though the 'bada**' star seemingly ruled out the possibility of having another match in the company, Batista said he was open for a segment or a moment if his former Evolution ally had something interesting in mind.

I had retired yes, I had my retirement match against my mentor, my buddy Triple H it was perfect.. but right now my schedule is open and if calls me and has something in mind, a segment, a moment sure we could do something.

Will The Rock wrestle again?

The roofs of the Ball Arena in Denver blew off when the People’s Champion made a shocking return to WWE. Though the legend didn’t tease any matches, he was seen delivering the People’s Elbow to Austin Theory, after an interesting share of words.

However, with a massive return, the WWE Universe has been wondering if the Rock would return to the ring anytime soon. Hours before his return to Smackdown, the Hollywood star made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed that his match with Roman Reigns was initially locked in for WrestleMania 39. However, things eventually didn’t go that way.

The legend also revealed that he was open for a match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. While there hasn’t been any update yet, it seems like the SAG-AFTRA strike would be active for a few weeks. With the Grandest Stage of them All approaching, WWE could plan an in-ring return for the Rock.

