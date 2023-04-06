Triple H might want to push Chad Gable as one of WWE's singles stars, but he's told GIVEMESPORT that he isn't focused on that right now.

Gable has been one of WWE's most underutilised talents for many years now, with fans hoping to see him burst into the singles scene.

Despite that, Chad is happy teaming with Otis right now, and while a singles run does interest him, he wants to stay with his Alpha Academy tag team partner.

How does Chad Gable feel about a WWE singles run?

Last month, WRKD Wrestling reported that Gable was set to receive a significant push coming out of WrestleMania, with Triple H viewing him as someone with serious potential as a singles star in WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, the report also noted that Gable and Otis had reservations about splitting up their tag team, given that they're such close friends in real-life and enjoy working together tremendously.

Well, speaking exclusively with GIVEMESPORT, Gable has explained that while a singles run is something he's interested in exploring, he's happy with the spot he and Otis are in right now, and wants things to continue that way.

We're in a very cool spot. We're still a team, but they're also using me in these singles matches, giving me some of the top guys in the company. I'm perfectly happy continuing as it is. Long-term, I've explored everything there is to do in tag wrestling, so I do want to see what I can do as a singles wrestler.

As he alluded to, Gable and Otis have teamed together in WWE for some time now, but recently Chad has had singles matches while still aligned with his tag team partner, something he wants to see continue.

What did Chad Gable do at WrestleMania?

At WrestleMania, Gable and Otis teamed up as part of the fantastic four-way showcase match.

The match saw Alpha Academy share the ring with Street Profits, Viking Raiders and the team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet for one of WrestleMania's most exciting bouts.

It was the Profits who scored the win, but Gable impressed massively with a fantastic sequence with Strowman that showed just how strong he is, which you can check out for yourself by clicking here.

Chad Gable showed off incredible strength at WrestleMania 39

