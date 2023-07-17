A WWE Superstar who only recently returned to the company has already left after requesting his release this past April and having it granted.

Eric Young, who was a member of the roster from 2016 to 2020, was first let go after budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic but later returned in late 2022 when Triple H assumed control of creative.

Now, before even debuting on TV, EY has left the company for a second time, this time on his own terms, after reportedly not wanting to work for Vince McMahon, who recently returned to power in the WWE.

Why did Eric Young leave WWE?

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Young did not want to work with Vince McMahon due to 'moral, creative and personal reasons.'

Young re-signed with the WWE late last year when Triple H was heading the helm of the ship and plans were reportedly in place to have the talented 43-year-old ring veteran return to the ring after WrestleMania 39 in April, but plans quickly changed when the WWE was sold to Endeavour.

Shortly after the sale, it was announced that Vince was returning to power, resulting in Young asking to be released from his contract.

Last year, Vince McMahon was the subject of a heavily publicised scandal with accusations dating back to the 1990s coming to light with the WWE boss allegedly paying millions of dollars in "hush money" to keep his reputation in check.

After retiring from the company in July 2022, McMahon returned to work in the WWE this year, and is expected to play a pivotal role in the day-to-day and creative plans of the company moving forward.

Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

How does Eric Young feel about Vince McMahon?

According to the report, Young's release was quietly granted back in April 2023, and he was given the obligatory 90-day non-complete clause that most releases often do, preventing him from working anywhere else until that time is up.

Young appears to have served his time, as he made his return to Impact Wrestling at the annual Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 15, appearing as the mystery partner of his former Team Canada teammate, Scott D'Amore, and the duo went on to defeat Bully Ray and Deaner.

The 'underrated' star is a veteran of Impact Wrestling, having worked for the company since 2004 back when it was known as TNA Wrestling.

Young is regarded as one of Impact's biggest and best home-grown stars, and he is a former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He is expected to once again have a run in the main event of the promotion in his latest run.

