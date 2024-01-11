Highlights Rey Mysterio sees a bright future for Dragon Lee and believes he embodies the traditions of Lucha Libre.

Rey Mysterio has predicted that Dragon Lee will have a very bright future and sees a lot of his younger self in WWE's newest luchador. Dragon Lee was a highly-regarded international talent prior to signing with WWE. He had had stints with the likes of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and even had a six-man tag team match on AEW Dynamite as the company were introducing their trios titles. But, he was most known for competing in Mexico.

Starting his career with CMLL in 2013, Lee spent six years with the company before a dispute caused him to leave and later work for their direct rivals in AAA. His work in Mexico had captured the attention of many people across the wrestling world, and, after defeating FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Championships with his brother Dralistico, Dragon Lee took the microphone and announced that he had signed with WWE.

He's made a big impact since joining the company, and many have been quite impressed with him so far, including WWE's greatest ever Luchador, Mysterio.

Mysterio appreciates Dragon Lee's attitude towards Lucha Libre

He believes the future is very bright for the star

While speaking on the Baker Banter YouTube channel, Rey Mysterio has become the latest to reaffirm his support for Dragon Lee, giving the 28-year-old credit for upholding the traditions of Lucha Libre and endorsing him by saying that the sky is the limit for the star.

“I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee. He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line. "I’ve seen that every time he steps in the ring. I endorse, myself, Dragon Lee to be the next superstar within WWE that’s a luchador. It’s been quite a while. We’ve had several luchadors in WWE that have been given opportunities, but Dragon Lee is captivating and taking full advantage of this opportunity. He already beat Dominik for the North American Title. You can already see he’s going very big.”

It's one hell of an endorsement from Rey and if Dragon Lee can have even half as good a career as the former WCW man, he'll be very happy with how things turned out. With that said, he has certainly got off on the right track.

Dragon Lee has got off to a strong start in WWE

He's already won gold

Lee made his debut on the Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event and while he didn't win his debut match, he was immediately involved in the North American Title picture and taking on some of NXT’s best talent.

He has since been able to add the North American Championship to his résumé, just eight months after his in-ring debut for the developmental brand. On the most recent edition of NXT, Dragon Lee lost his title to this year’s Breakout Tournament winner Oba Femi, after he had originally made a successful defence of the gold against Lexis King.

Given that Femi’s title win caught Lee by surprise, you may imagine that he will be determined to get the gold back as soon as he can, but his work has also impressed higher-ups as he can now be found on most editions of SmackDown, and it may be the case that the Mexican will be swapping NXT for the blue brand on a more permanent basis soon.

As always, as more comes out about both Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.