Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and for good reason.

After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble for the first time in January, Ripley became SmackDown Women’s Champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 39 in April.

She’s recently squared up to her male rivals on more than one occasion, and her close relationship with Dominik Mysterio has become a popular storyline.

The Eradicator has become a fearful opponent in the WWE ring, and having undergone a drastic transformation since 2017, Ripley’s look is equally intimidating.

Complementing the 26-year-old’s heavy black make-up and slicked back hair is her incredibly muscular physique, and Ripley is often in the gym maintaining this.

Her latest workout video, which shows the WWE star completing a standing cable cross row, reveals her unbelievable back muscles.

Ripley has captioned the post: “Demon back”. Check out the video for yourself below.

Video: Watch Rhea Ripley’s back workout

Rhea Ripley receives Women’s World Championship belt

Ripley received the new Women’s World Championship belt on the most recent episode of WWE Raw.

This came after Ripley was drafted to Monday Night RAW, despite being the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

In addition, reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown.

To avoid confusion about the Raw Women's Champion being on SmackDown and vice versa, new belts with more generic names have been issued.

Latino World Order member Zelina Vega has suggested she may be coming after Ripley for her new belt, posting on Twitter after the Eradicator received the accolade.

"Looks good… would look better on me. #LWO," Vega wrote.

The pair met in the ring at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico in May, with Ripley triumphing to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

It was a close encounter, however, suggesting that Vega could be the star set to knock Ripley off her perch as the top female figure in WWE.

For now, Ripley will continue to prepare in the gym for her any challengers that may come her way in the near future.