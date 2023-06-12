It’s possible that a WWE record that has stood for over a decade may be broken in the coming weeks.

Many fans still remember the rise of Saraya on WWE’s main roster. Then known as Paige, the Norwich-born star burst onto the scene by showing up on the Raw after WrestleMania 30 and finding herself being given a Divas Championship match by AJ Lee.

In one the biggest upsets that the company have ever seen, Paige came out on top and claimed the title, putting an end to AJ’s legendary 406-day reign. However, the star was even younger when she found success on WWE’s developmental brand NXT.

Latest news on Paige

The early 2010s saw the inception of the ‘black and gold’ era of the company’s third brand, which quickly became one of wrestling’s hottest shows.

Many people forget how important Paige was to the early days of the show we grew to love, with the star etching her name into the history books as the first NXT Women’s Champion just the age of 20 years and 307 days, defeating Emma in a tournament final and holding the gold for just under 11 months.

The Brit’s record for being the youngest to capture NXT women’s gold has stood for over a decade to this point, though, with a new number-one contender crowned on last week’s show, the record could potentially be in jeopardy.

Will WWE break Paige's record?

On the 6th of June edition of NXT, the brand staged a Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to Tiffany Stratton’s title. The match featured the majority of the roster including main roster talent such as Dana Brooke, though, the winner of the match was someone who not many would have predicted.

In a move which surprised a portion of fans, it was Chase University’s Thea Hail who came out on top and earned a shot at Stratton. Born on the 9th of September 2003, the star is currently 19 years old and therefore would break the record for youngest NXT Women’s Champion should she get her hands on the title.

As of writing, it’s unclear when her title shot will happen. Though, logic would suggest that the bout will take place in the coming weeks, and the record will the up for grabs even if the company waits until NXT’s next Premium Live Event at the end of July.

The title opportunity reflects Chase University’s recent surge in popularity, with Duke Hudson also benefiting greatly from their position on the show.