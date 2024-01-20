Highlights Seth Rollins has suffered a torn MCL and partial tear in his meniscus, posing a threat to his upcoming WrestleMania plans.

The extent of Rollins' injury is unclear and surgery may be required, but hopes are that he can avoid it.

Rollins was expected to have a major feud with CM Punk at WrestleMania, but this is now at risk due to his injury.

The full extent of Seth Rollins' recent injury has now been revealed, and it's not good. On the 15th of January, the Visionary defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal in the main event of Monday Night Raw, but came away from the contest visibly injured.

It was initially unclear whether the injury was part of a storyline or legitimate, but it was later confirmed to be real, and it's now been revealed that Rollins has torn his MCL and sustained a partial tear in his meniscus. It's a worrying development for WWE and fans of Rollins, with the road to WrestleMania shortly about to get underway.

Rollins may require surgery

The recovery time is unclear

After the details of Rollins' injury were initially unclear, Fightful Select has now provided an update and some insight into what has happened. First, to quash any thoughts that the damage may have been related to his ACL, the report wrote that Rollins had been telling people that wasn’t the case and one WWE source said that “considering he’s powerbombed a 300-pound man on a torn ACL, we think he understands what that might feel like”.

However, while it’s a relief that Rollins hasn’t suffered an ACL injury, the news of his actual damage isn’t much better, as Fightful then reported that the word is Rollins has sustained a torn MCL and a partial tear in his meniscus. The time he’ll be out remains to be seen, but he may reportedly need surgery.

"Unfortunately, the word in WWE and sources near Rollins is that he sustained a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. However, it is not known as of yet if he’ll require surgery, though the hope is that he can avoid it."

Both higher-ups and WWE fans will be crossing their fingers with the hope that Rollins isn’t out for too long, especially given how close we are to WrestleMania season. In particular, it seemed as if the company were slowly building up to an epic showdown between Seth and a certain former AEW World Champion.

All signs were pointing towards a match with CM Punk

The belief was that the two would face off at WrestleMania

Survivor Series marked the return of CM Punk to WWE for the first time in almost a decade. The endless possibilities now that the Best in the World was back in the company had fans excited, but it seemed quite apparent that his first major feud would be with Rollins. The two have spoken out about their disdain for one another and even interacted in a fiery segment on an episode of Raw. The general belief was that the two would face off at WrestleMania, potentially in the main event of either night. That's now at risk due to the injury.

It’s a huge blow for WWE and in particular Monday Night Raw, to have Rollins out for an extended period of time. We wish the star all the best in his recovery and return to action, particularly as WWE enters what is typically its busiest period. As always, as more comes out about Seth Rollins and his injury status, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.