A former Intercontinental and United States Champion is said to be returning to the WWE on a full-time basis as an active in-ring competitor in the coming weeks.

Carlito, who previously wrestled for the WWE prominently throughout the 2000s, is said to have signed a brand-new deal to return to the company.

The news comes just one month after Carlito returned for a one-night appearance at the 2023 WWE Backlash pay-per-view when he came to the aid of Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio, saving them from from an attack at the hands of Judgment Day.

Carlito received an absolutely amazing pop when his music hits and blew the roof off the building when he hit his backstabber finishing move on Finn Balor and took a bite from an apple, one of his trademark taunts.

He made his first return to the WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. His return was a massive success and the ovation he received must have caught the attention of WWE officials. Carlito then made an appearance on Raw and teamed with Jeff Hardy in his first match for the promotion in over a decade.

While the fans made it clear that they wanted to see more of Carlito, he disappeared again before re-emerging in May 2023 at Backlash. Now, the Ruthless Aggression star seems to be pretty much locked into a brand-new contract that will see him return to the WWE on a full-time basis.

Is Carlito returning to WWE?

According to Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio (Via WrestleTalk), Carlito has given word to numerous promoters that he has been forced to cancel his bookings and upcoming appearances due to signing a new contract with the WWE. Meltzer reported that Carlito was scheduled to appear at a show for Great North Wrestling, but had contacted Nicholson stating he had to pull out of the scheduled booking due to his imminent WWE return.

The Great North Wrestling show is scheduled to go ahead on July 16th, which means that Carlito's return to WWE television could be right around the corner.

Given that we are now well into SummerSlam hype season, one of WWE's biggest annual live events of the year, the likely scenario would be that Carlito's return could also link to the return of Bad Bunny heading into SummerSlam, which could see Carlito, Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio take on Judgment Day, carrying on their rivalry from Backlash last month.

Carlito is in amazing shape in 2023

Ahead of his upcoming WWE run, Carlito proved that he hasn't lost a step in his arsenal following his return at WWE Backlash, and he looks to be in incredible shape.

While many wrestlers fade away after they leave the WWE, especially after such a long time away, Carlito has remained active in wrestling for his father's WWC promotion, and he has traveled the world competing for many international and independent promotions along the way.

With Carlito's WWE return expected sooner rather than later, it remains to be seen if the popular Ruthless Aggression era star will have his sights set on claiming championship gold in his latest run with the company.

GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the developing situation in regard to Carlito's WWE return as soon as more news reaches us.