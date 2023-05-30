Seth Rollins is said to have been delighted with his recent WWE WrestleMania outing, GiveMeSport has learned.

Rollins was very happy with how his match with Logan Paul panned out, despite rumours that the World Heavyweight Champion is unhappy with his current position within WWE.

When a feud was developing between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul during the lead up to WrestleMania, not many envisioned their eventual clash to be as good as it was.

Their battle was a true highlight of night one of the two-night spectacle and, occurring on the 1st of April, it happened to fall on Paul’s 28th birthday.

The in-ring quality exceeded expectations and the match as a whole had something for everyone, including Logan inadvertently putting fellow YouTube star KSI through the announcers table.

However, given the accolades Rollins has accrued in the past and how much the company see in the 36-year-old star, it may have been a surprise to fans to see Seth in the celebrity match at ‘Mania, rather than be competing for a title.

This prompted rumours that the former ‘Monday Night Messiah’ may be unhappy with his position in the company at present time, however, WrestleVotes has confirmed to GiveMeSport that there doesn’t appear to be an issue between Rollins and WWE as of now.

"I don't believe that he's unhappy. I do know that he was thrilled with his WrestleMania match, the way it came out, the presentation of it, you know, people really, people really loved that whole segment of WrestleMania. Whether it was because of how it looked, and it looks great between the colours that the two guys were wearing the sunlight that was still coming through. It looked special, it felt special and what they were doing in the ring was pretty damn good on top of it. So, I haven't heard that he's unhappy. I certainly haven't heard that he's looking to leave. I don't think there's any hot water with Seth in WWE at all.”

Rollins competed for Raw’s new top championship on Saturday at Night Of Champions, beating AJ Styles to become the first champion recognised in the new lineage of the World Heavyweight Champion, which Triple H introduced back in April