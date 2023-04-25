Seth Rollins took a pretty clear shot at Roman Reigns during his segment on WWE Raw last night.

On last night's show, Triple H unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship, and Rollins is one of the front-runners to win the belt.

Speaking about the new title, Seth proclaimed that it won't be about "politics and part-timers".

What did Seth Rollins say on WWE Raw?

On the show, Rollins had a face-to-face segment with Omos after WWE surprisingly announced a match between the pair late last week for Backlash on May 6.

During his time on the microphone on the show, Rollins also spoke about the new World Heavyweight Championship, where he clearly showed that he wants to win the title.

Seth also took a shot at Roman Reigns while speaking about the new belt, saying it's going to be about more than "part-timers", a shot at The Tribal Chief's limited schedule.

Below is the clip of Rollins' promo on the show, which features his subtle dig at Reigns.

Video: Seth Rollins takes a shot at Roman Reigns on WWE Raw

During interviews before WrestleMania, Seth hinted at being unhappy with his position within WWE and the fact that he's not held a World Championship since 2019, but it seems like that could be changing.

Rollins is even rumoured to have asked to quit WWE after 'walking out of the Raw after WrestleMania' according to Freddie Prinze Jr, but that has yet to be officially confirmed by any reputable journalist yet.

Who will be the first World Heavyweight Champion?

While nothing has been reported with regards to Triple H's thinking for the World Heavyweight Championship, the feeling amongst fans is that Seth and Cody Rhodes are the two leading candidates.

However, names such as Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul and Bobby Lashley have been thrown about by fans as potential options that Triple H could explore.

The new champion will be crowned in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions on May 27, ruling out the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who don't compete on shows in the Middle Eastern country.

