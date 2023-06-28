Batista has revealed that WWE planned to induct him into the Hall of Fame earlier this year during WrestleMania weekend, but he had to turn it down.

The Animal was originally scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2020, but the global pandemic forced the ceremony to be postponed until 2021, where he was unable to attend.

As a result, Batista cancelled the induction, preferring to be there in person once he was honoured.

Why did Batista turn down a Hall of Fame induction?

Well, it seems Batista was again offered the chance to enter the Hall of Fame earlier this year, but was once again forced to turn it down when prior commitments stopped him from attending the ceremony.

It's safe to say that Batista has more than earned a spot in WWE's Hall of Fame when the time comes for him to be finally inducted.

Debuting in 2002 as Devon Dudley's enforcer, Batista was quickly selected to become a founding member of one of WWE's greatest-ever factions, Evolution. Initially, Mark Jindrak was selected for the role, but plans soon changed, and he was replaced by 'bada**' star, with the decision changing the course of his entire professional wrestling career.

After a couple of very successful years in Evolution, WWE pulled the trigger on Batista and he rose to the stratosphere. Winning the 2005 Royal Rumble, he quickly main-evented his first WrestleMania against former stablemate Triple H and the Animal won his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship.

From there, he won a further three world titles and two WWE Championships, as well as four tag team championship runs and even a second Rumble victory in 2014, almost a decade after his first triumph.

Factoring in the monumental success and the plethora of accolades the 54-year-old achieved during his career, he's as deserving as anyone for a place in the Hall of Fame, but despite plans to induct him twice now, he's had to turn it down.

Why did Batista turn down a 2023 Hall of Fame induction?

After pulling out of a planned induction in 2021, WWE once again offered the honour to Batista earlier this year, with plans for him to enter the Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 39 Hall of Fame ceremony, but he had to refuse to offer due to prior commitments ensuring he wouldn't be able to attend.

Speaking in a recent episode of CoolKicks, the 54-year-old revealed he was supposed to attend the event and join the Hall of Fame, but was shooting a movie in South Africa at the time and couldn't get out of the plans.

Having been asked about whether he attended WrestleMania 39, the Animal said: "No. I was in South Africa. I was supposed to go into the Hall of Fame, but I was committed to this film and couldn’t get out of it.”

Batista has said in the past that he wants to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony in person once he is inducted, to show his respects to the event and pay tribute to the fans, so it remains to be seen when he will finally get that induction, but one thing's for sure, he's certainly earned a spot.