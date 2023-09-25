Highlights Vince McMahon's departure from WWE had a detrimental effect on a recently released wrestler's career, at least according to them

Rick Boogs was fired by WWE last week, but seems to suggest that it wouldn't have happened had Vince not been forced to retire last year

While McMahon is now back, Boogs has indicated that someone within WWE, potentially Triple H, has a 'weird grudge' against him

A recently released wrestler has stated that Vince McMahon's WWE departure effectively ruined his career, claiming that someone else within the company had a ‘weird grudge’ against him.

Unfortunately, we hit a period of WWE releases at the end of last week. If you don’t count the closure of NXT UK, which sadly forced around 20 names to be let go from the company, the most recent contract terminations were the first of its kind since April 29, 2022.

They occurred in direct relation to the recent merger between WWE and UFC, as the two sporting giants were combined together following the official sale of Vince McMahon’s company to Endeavor. From this, the ‘TKO Group was formed, which will house both juggernauts under one roof.

Which wrestlers did WWE release last week?

We’ve seen many of WWE’s backroom staff depart the company in the last couple of weeks, and, sadly, it was the turn of the on-screen talent beginning on September 21. Among those cut were Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Matt Riddle, Riddick Moss, Rick Boogs and The Maximum Male Models and they’ve all been coming out with various stories about their times with the company.

Some, such as Mace and Mansoor, took a light-hearted approach to what they were given in WWE, choosing to reveal comical details about both their character presentation and about how they found mingling backstage in the company. Others, such as Rick Boogs, spoke from the heart about some of the WWE’s internal changes.

Using his real name of Eric Bugenhagen, the former tag partner of Shinsuke Nakamura spent time replying to YouTube comments. When one person suggested that Boogs would’ve never been fired with Vince McMahon at the helm, the 35-year-old was quick to agree, via WrestleTalk.

I can say with 100% certainty, the removal of Vince McMahon killed my career

What did Rick Boogs say about his WWE release?

To elaborate on this, replying to a separate comment, Eric responded to someone who said that he was a huge missed opportunity for WWE due to his physical nature by revealing that most who worked backstage for the company agreed that he had the look of a star. But, Boogs went on to state that he felt as if one particular person had a ‘grudge’ against him, potentially alluding to Triple H.

Pretty much everyone in the corporate side of the company agreed (about him being the “ideal” WWE star due to his size, look and personality) which is why I was always the third party guy doing commercials for Old Spice, Snickers, Mikes Hard Lemonade, and Toyota however, one person clearly has some weird grudge against me.

What Rick Boogs will do next remains to be seen, with many wrestling promotors likely to gravitate towards his impressive physique and captivating charisma. It’s possible that he will pop up in Impact, as many WWE releases have done before him, but, he may find a home in Noah, with the Japanese company having previous for signing talent of similar profile.

Real Name Eric Bugenhagen Ring Name Rick Boogs Date of Birth December 21, 1987 (age 35) Height 6ft 1" Weight 233lbs Trained By Matt Bloom & WWE Performance Center Debut October 19. 2017 Titles Won 2x WWE 24/7 Championship

As always, as more comes about WWE’s recently released stars and where fans can expect to see them next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.