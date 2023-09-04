Highlights CM Punk's backstage altercation at All In on August 27 led to him getting fired by AEW, a decision that Tony Khan announced over the weekend

CM Punk is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a backstage altercation at All In on August 27 resulted in the former WWE star getting himself fired by AEW.

Now, Punk is once again the hottest free agent in the industry, and the WWE fan is hoping for the 44-year-old to make his return to the company somewhere down the line.

However, it may not come as a surprise that CM Punk is not very well-liked by a number of top WWE stars, according to reports, which may hinder the chances of him returning to the company.

Which WWE superstars do not like CM Punk?

While CM Punk does have plenty of friends within the wrestling industry, the outspoken former WWE star has also made plenty of enemies during his storied journey to superstardom.

A fan on X took to the platform to ask Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful whether there was a chance that Punk could eventually return to the WWE.

Sapp responded by saying that while there is always a chance, there are several top WWE stars who do not want Punk there, which could hinder the chances of him returning any time soon.

One of the biggest names on the roster, current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, publically slammed CM Punk earlier this year when his AEW future was still in question.

Rollins was questioned by WrestlingInc during a press junket for the Royal Rumble about his thoughts regarding Punk potentially returning WWE, and the former Shield member called the 44-year-old a "cancer", and told him to stay well away from the WWE.

Earlier this year, during his suspension from AEW, CM Punk made waves when he appeared backstage at Raw back in April, despite not being invited to the show.

Punk's controversial history with Triple H is well documented, and the two bumped into each other backstage and had a brief conversation about whether it was okay for Punk to be there.

After checking with Vince McMahon, the decision was made to remove Punk from the building, as he was on bad terms with McMahon long before he pubically walked out of the WWE back in 2014.

The fact that Triple H, who is the Head of Creative, Vince McMahon, who is Chairman, and Seth Rollins, who is World Heavyweight Champion, are likely on the list of people who wouldn't want Punk to rejoin the WWE.READ MORE: WWE: Triple H's original plans for John Cena's return leaked

Will CM Punk return to WWE?

The verdict regarding CM Punk returning to WWE as always is 'never say never', but despite that, it looks unlikely that "The Best In The World" will ever comeback to the company at of this writing.

It would seem as if Punk has made too many enemies over the years who are in top positions of power within the WWE today, many of whom would likely block any attempts to bring him back.

However, controversies aside, CM Punk is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today, and he is now a free agent, so WWE higher-ups are likely at least be considering whether or not it's worth exploring a deal.

There is always a chance that WWE will look at the numbers side of things regarding Punk and see that he remains a top commodity. Punk has consistently been a top merchandise seller throughout his AEW tenure and his name alone has a lot of value to it just from being who he is.

If top names in WWE can bury the hatchet with Punk, subsequently paving the way for the 44-year-old star to make a comeback, there is certainly a lot of money to be made from a business perspective, and plenty of dream matches with current WWE Superstars that have yet to happen.

GIVEMESPORT will aim to keep you in the loop with all the latest breaking news regarding the CM Punk situation as soon as the news reaches us.