Triple H was said to be 'impressed' by the Grizzled Young Veterans in 2020, but three years later they've tried to quit WWE.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid (formerly Zack Gibson and James Drake), reportedly asked to leave WWE after WrestleMania 39.

The pair continued to appear on NXT in the weeks that followed, announcing yesterday that their release requests had been denied.

Are Grizzled Young Veterans leaving WWE?

The day after WrestleMania 39, Fightful reported that Fowler and Reid had asked to leave WWE, officially handing in their release requests.

The Wrestling Observer reported that their requests had been granted, but that quickly turned out to be untrue, with the duo appearing on NXT the following day.

The pair have now provided an update on their statuses, with Drake posting the following on Twitter while Raw was on the air, confirming that WWE wasn't releasing them, via WrestleTalk.

As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release. I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.

For what it's worth, Fowler posted a similar statement, confirming that the situation remains the same for him too.

The pair have shared that their contracts are up in October, and it seems like both are pretty set on leaving WWE, and will be doing so later on this year unless they unexpectedly change their minds.

Why do the Grizzled Young Veterans want to leave WWE?

Fans have speculated that the Grizzled Young Veterans want to quit WWE as their unhappy with their booking in NXT, and while that may be true, it doesn't paid the full picture.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Reid and Fowler want to move back to England, which is why they asked to leave WWE, and their requests were not granted,

The reason they asked to leave is that they wanted to move back to England, and that’s basically it.

The pair, who were said to have impressed Triple H back in 2020, will have to hang around in WWE for a little while longer, around six months, before they've able to leave and return to the UK, which is believed to be what they're wanting to do.

At the time of writing, it's not clear whether or not WWE is going to try and change Reid and Fowler's minds with some good booking in NXT, or if they've conceded that the talented tag team is going to leave later on this year.

