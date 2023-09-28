Highlights John Cena has been announced for a two-on-one handicap match at Fastlane against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, but he's expected to find a tag team partner for the show

Triple H could have Cena team with the likes of AJ Styles, LA Knight and Jey Uso, all of whom make sense from a storyline perspective

But if WWE really wants to make a splash, luring back The Rock or having Cena team with Cody Rhodes could be the route they go down for the big show on October 7

John Cena returned to WWE a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Since his comeback, the franchise player has been engaged in a gruelling storyline with the Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, Cena isn't the only one with problems with the faction, as the Bloodline has also been on AJ Styles' radar for the past few weeks.

This eventually led to rumours of a possible tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of Cena and Styles in the future, and last week's SmackDown featured the former WWE Champion's laying out the tag team challenge for the main event of the episode. However, Paul Heyman said no, and the match was booked for Fastlane next month.

In a contract signing segment, Cena entered first and signed the contract. However, before Styles could come out, Sikoa and Uso unleashed a brutal assault on the veteran, eventually sending him to the hospital. The segment was supposed to see, according to Fightful, LA Knight come out and team with Cena, but after testing positive for COVID, those plans may change.

RELATED: WWE: Way too early WrestleMania 40 match predictionsWhile WWE has announced a two-on-one handicap match for the show, but Cena is expected to find a partner before Fastlane on October 7, but as of right now, no one really knows who it's going to be.

So, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at ten WWE Superstars who Triple H might decide to have team with the 16-time World Champion and all-around wrestling legend at Fastlane next month.

10 Karrion Kross

During John Cena's entrance on SmackDown last week, Karrion Kross posted a cryptic video of the franchise player on social media, hinting that the pair may be preparing to work together sometime soon.

Though it doesn't seem like Kross will be turning face anytime now, and while it's definitely a longshot, teaming up with Cena could definitely be a great way to breathe some new life into Kross, something that Triple H will be desperate to do after bringing him back to WWE as a relatively marquee signing last year.

RELATED: WWE: Five matches Triple H should book before 2024, and five he shouldn’t

9 Karl Anderson

In the recent storyline, which has played out on SmackDown, Karl Anderson has warned his OC stablemate AJ Styles to stay out of the business involving The Bloodline, so making him Cena's partner does make the most sense, at least from a storyline perspective.

Being one of Styles' best friends and on-screen allies, Anderson could easily come out on SmackDown this week to get revenge on Solo and Jimmy, finding himself as a great fit for 'Big Match John's' partner for the show.

Another man that Triple H brought back into WWE last year, there's no denying that 'The Game' booking Anderson to be Cena's partner would be a big show of faith by the wrestling giant's Chief Content Officer.

8 AJ Styles

While it is hard to believe that AJ Styles will recover from the brutal assault by Jimmy and Solo last week on SmackDown in time for Fastlane, the 'Phenomenal One' could pull off a miracle and make himself fit in time for the Premium Live Event next weekend.

Cena and Styles v Jimmy and Solo was always WWE's plan for Fastlane, at least if reports are to be believed, so it's definitely something that Triple H could look to book.

With the brutal attack, WWE might have written off Styles from WWE TV, but he could be brought back quickly, especially if the Wrestling Observer's report of AJ v Roman Reigns being the plan for Crown Jewel in November is to be believed.

Real Name Allen Jones Ring Name AJ Styles Date of Birth June 2, 1977 (age 46) Height 5ft 11" Weight 218lbs Trained By Rick Michaels Debut 1998 Titles Won 2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 3x United States Championship & 1x Raw Tag Team Championship

7 Jey Uso

The Monday Night Raw roster hasn't quite accepted Jey Uso as a trustworthy friend, and a lot of that is because of his history with The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant factio of the 21st century.

With Jey's history with the Roman Reigns-led faction, Main Event Jey hasn't found a lot of friends lately, so, with a hostile environment on the red brand, a short run back on SmackDown for the tag specialist to team John Cena against his brothers wouldn't be a bad decision by WWE, is that's the route they decide to go down.

Jey teaming with Cena to take on his brothers could eventually open doors for Triple H to build a massive rivalry between Jimmy and Jey around Royal Rumble 2024, or even WrestleMania XL next year.RELATED: WWE: Ten matches that could main event WrestleMania XL

6 Edge

The Rated R Superstar might have decided his future in the wrestling industry by now. However, whether Edge has decided to retire, stay with WWE, or leave for AEW hasn't yet been made public.

Assuming Edge will return to the ring and do so with WWE, teaming up with Cena, one of his biggest rivals from his first run, would make for fantastic television.

If WWE adds some cracks between the duo at Fastlane, a massive match between the former rivals could be added to a mega-event, whether that be Survivor Seires, the Royal Rumble, or even next year's WrestleMania show, which could be one of the biggest matches for the Edge ahead of his retirement from the squared circle.

5 LA Knight

Reportedly, LA Knight was slated to help John Cena on SmackDown last week, as noted. However, after testing positive for COVID, 'the megastar' was sent back home and plans for his segment on the show changed at the last minute.

If Knight recovers from COVID before Fastlane 2023, it would be a no-brainer for WWE to insert him back into the match, but that isn't a certainty by any means. Knight teaming up with Cena could be the major spot the former NXT star needs and help build a massive storyline between him and both Cena and Roman Reigns in the future.

Real Name Shaun Ricker Ring Name LA Knight Date of Birth November 1, 1982 (age 40) Height 6ft 1" Weight 240lbs Trained By Cody Hawk Debut February 15, 2003 Titles Won 1x Million Dollar Champion

4 Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate has been off WWE TV since his loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, but given that Brock Lesnar has often made his way into the Bloodline story in the past, inserting him into the storyline with Cena and the faction does make sense.

Though he is barred from facing Roman Reigns in a singles match ever again, Lesnar could team up with Cena to even the odds and take the faction down at Fastlane next month, with sight of Brock and John teaming up being a 'moment' that WWE could look to make the most of.

3 Randy Orton

Image Credits: WWE

The Viper seems to be on the verge of making a grand return to WWE after over a year out of action with a "severe" back injury that some feared he'd have to retire from.

With Matt Riddle released, the highly anticipated rivalry between Orton and his former partner seems to be out off the table. However, it would be a treat for the WWE Universe if Orton returns to even the odds for John Cena, teaming with his former rival.

With Orton not having many matches left in his career, adding himself into the Bloodline story could eventually build a massive Orton v Reigns match in the future, possibly his last real main event feud, and one that WWE wanted to book last year prior to RKO going down with his injury. This could also be added as a Career v Title match if he does decide to call it a day.

Real Name Randy Orton Ring Name Randy Orton Date of Birth April 1, 1980 (age 43) Height 6ft 5" Weight 250lbs Trained By Bob Orton Jr, Fit Finlay. Mid Missouri Wrestling Alliance & Ohio Valley Wrestling Debut March 18, 2000 Titles Won 10x WWE Championship, 4x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x World Tag Team Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship, 2013 Money in the Bank match winner, 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble match winner

2 Cody Rhodes

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have not been in a storyline together, but reports from WRKD Wrestling have indicated Triple H wants to book the two top stars in a feud and even match together before too long.

With the American Nightmare moving to SmackDown very soon, at least if rumours are to be believed, having him appear on the blue brand to even the odds for the multi-time WWE Champion could make a lot of sense.

With Rhodes already involved with Jey Uso on Raw, moving to SmackDown and getting involved with The Bloodline could be a great way to add him back into the mix with Roman Reigns ahead of the heavily rumoured rematch between the two of WrestleMania XL next April.RELATED: WWE: New report reveals Triple H's likely plans for The Rock at WrestleMania XL

1 The Rock

The Rock made a grand return to WWE recently, thanks to the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood. His comeback fuelled rumors of a possible match between Dwayne Johnson and Reigns at a show like WrestleMania XL next year. With The Bloodline being the Tribal Chief's major focus lately, involving The Rock into the story could be a great way to kick off a feud between the cousins.

Teaming up with Cena could easily be one of the most exciting moments in the industry's history, and something that might have been set up weeks ago when Rocky returned to SmackDown. This could eventually become one of the biggest matches of the year before both men head back to Hollywood after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.