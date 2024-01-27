Highlights Gunther, aka WALTER, had the longest time in a single Royal Rumble at 71:40 in 2023, showing his dominance as Intercontinental Champion.

For most, the New Year represents a lull in the calendar as people return from the festive break amid dull skies and cold weather, but, for wrestling fans, January is where things really start to pick up. With WrestleMania a few months away, the Royal Rumble gives fans the first hints as to what they might see at The Show of Shows which draws in both hardcore and casual viewers.

As a concept, an over-the-top-rope battle royal doesn’t usually feature as many show-stopping moves as a main event championship match would, but outlasting 29 other stars still takes a significant toll on those taking part. Particularly when beginning the match or entering early, some wrestlers could be in for a seriously long night.

So, sit back as GIVEMESPORT takes you through the 15 WWE stars with the longest times spent in a single Royal Rumble.

15 longest individual times in Royal Rumble matches Wrestler Time Year 1. Gunther 71:40 2023 2. Rey Mysterio 62:12 2006 3. Chris Benoit 61:31 2004 4. Bob Backlund 61:10 1993 5. Triple H 60:16 2006 6. Chris Jericho 60:13 2017 7. Roman Reigns 59:48 2016 8. Ric Flair 59:26 1992 9. Edge 58:30 2021 10. Randy Orton 58:30 2021 11. Finn Balor 57:38 2018 12. Bianca Belair 56:52 2021 13. Vince McMahon 56:38 1999 14. Steve Austin 56:38 1999 15, Natalya 56:01 2019

15 Natalya

56:01 - 2019

The list begins with a performer who is relatively underrated when it comes to fan recognition. It’s no fluke that Natalya has been with WWE for over 17 years now, as she remains a skilled veteran and someone the up-and-coming women can look up to. She’s technically sound and was given a good chance to show this during his 2019 Royal Rumble performance, which clocked in at almost exactly 56 minutes.

That year, Natalya was an expert in survival, racking up that time while only having two eliminations on her hands by the time that Nia Jax dumped her out of the ring in the latter stages. Still, though, the company clearly trusted her enough to stay in the contest and mix it up with a myriad of opponents as she guided the field through the match.

14 Steve Austin

56:38 - 1999

The runner-up in 1999, this is a result that many people feel WWE got wrong. As we’ll talk about in the next entry, this Rumble was utterly dominated by the storyline between Mr. McMahon and Steve Austin, the feud which defined the company for many years. As it happens, The Rattlesnake is the only man in history to win a total of three Royal Rumbles, but he would’ve secured the trio of wins in consecutive years should he have won this match.

Austin battled against all the odds too, as McMahon was flanked by The Corporation throughout the match. He was even laid out backstage for a period of time as a result of a beatdown and ‘taken to hospital’ until he re-emerged later on by driving an ambulance into the arena. Ultimately though, Stone Cold came up short thanks to interference from The Rock, which allowed the villainous Mr. McMahon to be the winning entrant.

13 Mr. McMahon

56:38 - 1999

It takes a lot of endurance to stay in the Royal Rumble for as long as those on this list have, but there were a few who racked up their incredible time in the match by simply not really taking part. We previously mentioned how the 1999 affair is considered by some to have had the wrong winner, and that’s largely because Mr. McMahon spent his share of the bout fleeing from his infamous rival.

Backed up by The Corporation, anyone who posed a threat to McMahon would be taken out, with Steve Austin the main target. Also, while he was an active competitor in the match, Vince spent a lot of his time at the broadcast desk, doing bits of commentary in between having to get physical. He did end up winning the bout a whole 56 minutes and 38 seconds after the bell initially rang.

12 Bianca Belair

56:52 - 2021

A common criticism of WWE, particularly between the 2010s and today, is that they struggle to make new stars. However, the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble certainly set the precedent for the future. It speaks volumes that the final two in the match were Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, two of the most athletic members of the female roster, and the EST showed off her toughness in this match.

Coming in at number three, Belair had been on the main roster for less than a year by the time January 2021 rolled around but immediately looked like a star. A total of four eliminations may not jump off the page, but among those were Bayley, Natalya and Charlotte Flair, some of WWE’s female legends. This truly set Bianca on her own path to greatness.

11 Finn Balor

57:38 - 2018

Perhaps an underrated performance, Finn Balor was a constant throughout the 2018 Royal Rumble match. He was the second man to enter the match and showed enough resilience to stick around until he was finally eliminated by none other than John Cena. The company clearly trusted him enough to see the vast majority of the match, and a final-four finish reflects how highly he is rated.

Balor had been quite a useful asset to WWE in the years leading up to his 2018 Royal Rumble outing, and that was a precedent which was set for his year as a whole. He wasn’t considered by many to be a realistic option for winning the Royal Rumble, but his performance was stellar, and he was later seen opening WrestleMania 34 in an Intercontinental Championship triple threat match that is regarded as one of the best opening matches in ‘Mania history.

10 Randy Orton

58:30 - 2021

In 2021, Randy Orton was an on-screen menace. The star always worked best as a scheming bad guy character, and around the start of this decade, he was playing a role which saw him go after WWE legends in a similar vein to his previous gimmick. There was even a trend noticed online that the interactions that Orton had with the likes of Christian and The Big Show would become their last in the company, as The Viper’s attacks would write them off TV until they made their AEW debuts.

However, this character direction didn’t necessarily mean he was given a prominent role in this particular Rumble. He started at number two, alongside his former tag team partner and next entry on this list, Edge, and was there right at the end, but was given a storyline injury which stopped him from being particularly competitive in the match. He was there to be the perfect final foe for the Rated R Superstar on the way to his second Rumble win, and he did that perfectly.

9 Edge

58:30 - 2021

Having to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury, it was enough for many just to hear the infamous ‘You Think You Know Me’ play at the Royal Rumble in 2020 as an emotional Edge was given another chance to compete in-ring. But, just a year later, he showed that he hadn’t come back to play it safe, putting in a true Iron Man match in the 2021 Rumble match.

He even came in at number one, having the unenviable task of having to open the match and go all the way. Still, though, go all the way is exactly what the Rated R Superstar did, and 58 minutes later, he emerged victorious and added his second Rumble win to his list of accomplishments. The grit and determination it took to win this match perfectly summed up the journey Edge had gone through to get this moment again.

8 Ric Flair

59:26 - 1992

‘With a tear in my eye!’, the iconic words of Ric Flair after his emotional 1992 Royal Rumble win are still echoed to this day. This was the first 30-man spectacle match to have the company’s top title on the line, as the WWF Championship had been vacated in December of ‘91, and Flair’s performance was certainly worthy of earning him the gold.

He lasted over 59 minutes and threw out the likes of The British Bulldog and Big Boss Man while racking up a total of five eliminations. As many will know, Flair is one of the record holders when it comes to world championships, having 16 top titles on his résumé, and the 1992 Royal Rumble win was his first of many world championships in the WWF.

7 Roman Reigns

59:48 - 2016

2016 was perhaps the peak of WWE’s battle with its fans when it came to Roman Reigns. The unrelenting drive to push The Big Dog against the wishes of the viewership was something that the company was truly insistent on, and they’d find any way of presenting him as a genuine underdog that the audience could get behind.

To do this, they had Vince McMahon force Reigns to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the Royal Rumble match itself, starting from number one no less. Still though, after eliminating a few early on, they use the trick of having Roman attacked by a group of heels (this time the League of Nations) before coming back in later on. He didn’t retain his title in the match, but was the penultimate elimination after being active in the match for just shy of an hour.

6 Chris Jericho

60:13 - 2017

The first entry on this list to cross the 60-minute mark is Chris Jericho. Undoubtedly one of the greats, Y2J was 46 years of age when he put in an hour-long performance in the 2017 Royal Rumble. Plus, this particular Rumble was especially star-studded, as entries included Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar just to name a few.

At the time, some even had Chris down as a potential winner of the match, too, with 2017 offering the most options for a victor than we had seen for many years. Let’s not forget that he was in the midst of the character arc which featured his iconic ‘List Of Jericho’ and got a huge reaction whenever the crowd heard the simple sound of a pen click. He put in a stellar performance from number two and only got eliminated by the 30th-entrant, Roman Reigns.

5 Triple H

60:16 - 2006

Beating Jericho by just three seconds of in-ring time, Triple H’s stint in the 2006 Royal Rumble match is one that perhaps goes unnoticed because of other performances in the same bout. As we’ll get to, Hunter wasn’t the longest-lasting member of the ‘06 Rumble, but that doesn’t diminish the six eliminations that he got, including Ric Flair, Kane, Rob Van Dam and The Big Show.

While he didn’t come out victorious, coming third behind Randy Orton and the man that The Game started the match with Rey Mysterio, the 14-time world champion’s over 60-minute performance added another highlight to his awesome career.

4 Bob Backlund

61:10 - 1993

In 1993, Bob Backlund set a record for the longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match that wouldn’t be broken for over 10 years. However, despite Backlund’s accumulated time, he didn’t actually emerge victorious in the ‘93 Rumble. In the end, he came in at number two and instead came third, only behind Macho Man Randy Savage and eventual winner Yokozuna.

This is even more impressive when you realise that Bob actually spent eight years away from the company from the mid-80s to the early-90s, coming in to try and rejuvenate his career 14 years after first being able to call himself the WWF Champion in 1979. Plus, as part of his next run, Backlund recaptured the top title in 1994, meaning he had 11 years between losing the championship and winning it back. His Royal Rumble outing certainly set him on the path to greatness once again.

3 Chris Benoit

61:31 - 2004

Of course, it’s hard to write list entries about Chris Benoit, but the 2004 Royal Rumble will always be tied to his performance. At the time, the Rabid Wolverine became just the second-ever man to win the Royal Rumble from the number one spot and set a new record for the longest time spent in the match, something which lasted for two years and has been broken twice since.

From there, as much as WWE rightfully wanted to distance themselves from Benoit, he went on to defeat both Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the main event of ‘Mania 20.

2 Rey Mysterio

62:12 - 2006

Nicknamed ‘The Biggest Little Man in WWE History’ for a reason, Rey Mysterio’s 2006 Royal Rumble is certainly one for the ages. He lasted 62 minutes, and, from there, the now 49-year-old would go on to defeat two of WWE’s all-time icons in Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22. In the match, he recorded six eliminations (the joint most in that year) and set a new record for the longest time in the Rumble, which would stand until 2023.

His World Heavyweight Championship capture would prove to be his first of only three times Rey could call himself a top champion in the company in which he has spent almost two decades with, a total which includes when he both won and lost the WWE Championship on the same night in 2011. All in all, many feel as if Mysterio’s WWE career could’ve easily seen him win many more world championships than he did, so his Royal Rumble win sticks out as an incredible highlight.

1 Gunther

71:40 - 2023

The Ring General’s ascent in WWE is nothing short of remarkable. Many fans were fearing for his future in the company when they renamed him from ‘WALTER’ to ‘Gunther’, but, particularly with Triple H at the helm, the Austrian has been an immovable object in WWE. Now with over 580 days as Intercontinental Champion, Gunther’s mystique was even maintained in the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

Last year, he entered the ring at the number one spot, fittingly having to start with rival Sheamus, and nearly went all the way to victory. Imperium’s leader was a formidable force and was only tossed out of the ring by the returning and triumphant 30th entry into the match, Cody Rhodes. It’s worth noting that Gunther has the top spot in the list as we’re not including Daniel Bryan’s longer stint which took place in the 50-man battle royal in Saudi Arabia, but the Intercontinental Champion nevertheless put in an all-time great performance last year.