Highlights The Royal Rumble is a beloved tradition in wrestling, known for surprise returns and star-making performances.

Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler had impressive showings in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Roman Reigns are among the top performers in terms of eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match.

For wrestling fans, the start of the year means the beginning of the road to WrestleMania. It’s fair to say that the WWE calendar can have its peaks and troughs, but January breathes new life into the company as they look ahead to their busiest period, culminating in April when wrestlers compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Royal Rumble is an attraction in itself, with fans of all ages wanting to tune in to the beloved tradition every time it rolls around. It’s where we’ve seen shocking debuts, surprise returns and star-making performances. As we’ve covered previously, some wrestlers are known for long stints in the Rumble match, but it can be easy to rack up time without being much of an active participant in the match.

Now, let’s look at those who really made their mark, as GIVEMESPORT takes you through the 10 WWE stars with the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match.

WWE stars with most eliminations in a Royal Rumble match Wrestlers Number of eliminations Rumble year 1. Brock Lesnar 13 2020 2. Braun Strowman 13 2018 3. Roman Reigns 12 2014 4. Kane 11 2001 5. Hulk Hogan 10 1989 6. Stone Cold Steve Austin 10 1997 7. Shawn Michaels 8 1995 & 1996 8. Stone Cold Steve Austin 8 1999 9. Shayna Baszler 8 2020 10. Bianca Belair 8 2020

10 Bianca Belair

8 (2020)

Because she’s such a big star these days, it’s easy to forget that Bianca Belair is still fairly new to the WWE scene. In the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble, The EST was a surprise entry from NXT, and those who weren’t avid watchers of the black and gold brand certainly got a taste of what she was all about.

Belair was an absolute force in the match, and among those she eliminated were Alexa Bliss (whom she started the match with) and WWE legend Molly Holly. Bianca has immense power and immediately showed her strength to a worldwide audience by totalling eight eliminations in just over 33 minutes of action, building herself into one of the company’s next top stars.

9 Shayna Baszler

8 (2020)

As it turned out, the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble featured multiple iconic performances from NXT roster members. Ranking higher than Belair on the same number of eliminations due to how far she went in the match, Shayna Baszler made it down to the final two in the 2020 Rumble, only being thrown out by Charlotte Flair.

At the time, the sky was the limit for The Queen of Spades on WWE’s main roster, although it didn’t quite work out the way many had hoped. Still, though, this was a great introduction to the main roster for Baszler and will go down as an all-timer performance when it comes to the women’s Rumble.

8 Stone Cold Steve Austin

8 (1999)

When you think of the Royal Rumble, it isn’t long before Stone Cold Steve Austin's name comes to mind. The Texas Rattlesnake was an era-defining superstar for the WWE, and having a record three Rumble victories under his belt is certainly reflective of the success he saw during his peak. This won’t even be the last time that his name crops up in this list.

In this particular Rumble, Stone Cold’s infamous storyline with Mr. McMahon dominated proceedings, and, as such, The Rattlesnake started the match against his foe. Due to Vince’s strategy of running away, Austin was left with a lot of time to run through the competition. Admittedly, Austin was still taken out of the match with a kayfabe injury for a period of time, but he still managed eight eliminations overall.

7 Shawn Michaels

8 (1995 and 1996)

The last entry on this list to feature eight eliminations, Shawn Michaels actually achieved this feat twice. Unlike some entries on this list, the Heart Break Kid actually won both Rumbles he appears for, having a loss at WrestleMania 11 and a victory at WrestleMania 12 to show for his outing the previous January.

Shawn Michaels used the match as a springboard for his career. He is known for infamous moments such as one foot hitting the floor before recovery and having to ‘skin the cat’, a proverb which is still used in battle royals today. In total across both performances, names Michaels eliminated include Lex Luger, The British Bulldog (twice!) and Owen Hart.

6 Stone Cold Steve Austin

10 (1997)

Making his second appearance on the list, we jump up to 10 eliminations to find Steve Austin’s 1997 performance. He entered at number five and lasted just over 45 minutes. On top of that, he tied what was the current record when it comes to eliminations. He tore through the competition and threw out Jake Roberts, Jesse James and even Vader.

This would go down as Austin’s first of three total Rumble wins, but perhaps his maiden victory was his best showing in the match. However, there was controversy, as Stone Cold had actually been eliminated before he got to 10 eliminations, and would’ve been forced to the back if it wasn’t for the officials missing his feet hitting the floor. As a result, The Rattlesnake eliminated Bret Hart (who had initially eliminated him) and carried on to victory.

5 Hulk Hogan

10 (1989)

The Hulkster was the very first man to reach double figures for Royal Rumble eliminations. He is, of course, one of WWE’s greatest legends, and the 1989 Rumble is reflective of true star power. It was a match full of the best the company had, and Hulk Hogan more than held his own.

On his list of eliminations are the likes of Mr. Perfect, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and, given that 1989 was a time before the winner received a title match at WrestleMania, Hogan even eliminated the then WWF Champion Randy Savage. Hulk’s dominance was eventually ended, but this showed everyone that the Rumble could be used to put on a truly dominant display.

4 Kane

11 (2001)

For many, 2001 is considered perhaps the best Royal Rumble that WWE has ever done. Their roster was stacked, and you could make a case for a lot of the company’s top stars to win. In the end, it was Stone Cold Steve Austin who won, but the performance of Kane lingers long in the memory of any wrestling fan who watched live.

In this Rumble, Kane even ended The Rock’s night as part of his tally of 11 eliminations. The Big Red Machine is maybe the best performer in the history of the January spectacle to never have been able to boast a Rumble win, and his 2001 outings stick out as one of the best individual showings ever.

3 Roman Reigns

12 (2014)

During the mid to late 2010s, Roman Reigns was known for not being popular amongst the WWE Universe, but, in 2014, it was quite the opposite. Still part of The Shield, the company was doing an excellent job of getting the fans onside by simply having him put in powerful performances. Reigns was even given a swell of fan support once it was down to the final two between himself and Batista. The Animal was the wrong winner in the eyes of the fans, so many pulled for the man they’d boo out of the building just one year later.

He had a similarly dominant showing at 2013’s Survivor Series, but his 2014 Rumble performance really stole the show. On his list of eliminations, we’re the likes of Dolph Ziggler, JBL and even his own teammates in Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as he ploughed through the competition and ended the night as the runner-up.

2 Braun Strowman

13 (2018 Greatest Royal Rumble)

It’s hard to know whether or not to include the Greatest Royal Rumble, taking place in Saudi Arabia in 2018, when it comes to talking about the January staple. But, for Braun Strowman, it certainly proved a career highlight. He was perhaps WWE’s hottest breakout star in the years following the 2016 brand split and did end up having a Universal Title win, but at the time, the Greatest Royal Rumble was the first time the fanbase saw him be rewarded with anything at all.

He has the joint most eliminations, but ranks second due to having a much higher field of opponents and therefore more possible people to throw out, but Strowman’s performance in Saudi Arabia was truly monstrous. Here, he eliminated some of 2018’s biggest WWE stars, including Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

1 Brock Lesnar

13 (2020)

While the WWE Championship has been on the line in the Rumble match before, it’s extremely rare for the champion to opt to enter without the title being up for grabs. Yet, in 2020, Brock Lesnar decided that being Raw’s champion wasn’t enough and that he would voluntarily enter the Rumble to give him a path to the Universal Title.

Lesnar utterly dominated the proceedings at that Rumble, too. He ran through the competition one by one, starting with the second entrant in Elias and ending with the 13th in Braun Strowman. The Beast managed to throw out former WWE Champions Kofi Kingston, Big E and Rey Mysterio as part of his rampant display and was only stopped by a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre, the man who would go on to beat him for the title at WrestleMania.