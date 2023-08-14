Highlights WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that the ongoing Bloodline storyline is nearing its end and that WWE is "making sh*t up" to artificially prolong it.

Despite the constant plot twists and lack of a satisfying conclusion, the storyline continues to dominate WWE programming and shows no signs of slowing down.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed Universal Champion, remains undefeated and it's proving to be challenging for WWE to build contenders who can convincingly threaten his reign.

Paul Heyman recently said that the ongoing Bloodline drama hadn’t even reached its halfway point, however, a WWE Hall of Famer has strongly opposed these claims.

For over three years, WWE’s weekly programming has been dominated by the dynamics between Roman Reigns and The Usos, with the addition of Solo Sikoa last September proving to be a priceless addition to the story.

Along the way, characters such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have come in and out of Bloodline proceedings, with the latter becoming an integral part of the show every Friday Night as a result of how organically popular he had become through his association with Reigns and his family.

To this day, The Tribal Chief remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has overcome every challenger that has stepped up and has amassed over 1,079 days with the gold at the time of writing.

It’s been hard for WWE to build genuine contenders that can make the audience believe that Reigns’ time with the Undisputed Universal Title is under threat, but, there has been a few instances where viewers have questioned his chances of losing.

Fans have had many false dawns in terms of who may succeed Roman Reigns at the top of the mountain in WWE.

Many were surprised to see both Sami Zayn and 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes lose their respective title matches, particularly with the Canadian’s match being set in his hometown of Montreal just a month after he had turned his back on The Bloodline.

Most recently, at SummerSlam on the 5th of August, Reigns defeated Jey Uso as a result of Jimmy Uso betraying his twin brother, in a move that excited some WWE fans and confused others.

The longer the storyline goes on, the more portions of the fanbase grow tired with the constant plot twists and lack of a distinct and satisfying end to the long-running drama. Though, it still shows no signs of slowing down.

Is WWE stressed about Roman Reigns' future plans?

In fact, the ‘Wise Man’ of The Bloodline Paul Heyman recently compared the saga involving the Anoa’i family to that of a baseball game.

The legendary manager stated confidently that the storyline was only at its ‘third inning’, and, given that most professional baseball games last for nine innings, it would suggest that that we are only one third of the way through the process.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his podcast has pushed back on the idea that The Bloodline storyline is as fleshed out as Heyman believes, with the former Olympian claiming that WWE are stressed and ‘making sh*t up’ to artificially extend the drama.

The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of sh*t, I think they’re in the eighth inning, and they’re stressed. They’re making sh*t up now. That’s what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably going crazy right now, ‘What do we do next?'

Following Jimmy’s shocking heel turn, it appears as if SmackDown will consist of a feud between the two brothers going forward, despite Jey deciding to ‘leave WWE’ on last week’s show, something which is entirely part of the storyline.

As for Roman Reigns the star is currently not advertised to appear on WWE TV for a couple of months, with it still not clear who will eventually be the man to overcome him and be the next top champion.