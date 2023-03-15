WWE Superstars perform to an increasingly high level, even if the scripted matches, savage promos and backstage segments aren’t for you, you have to admire the ability they have as performers.

We’ve seen in the past, Superstars communicate in the ring whilst performing, helping to plan the next moves during the clash, that footage was intriguing, but a new video has gone one further, delving into the subtle and not so subtle hand gestures.

The main example is Randy Orton’s power slam, in the first clip, he performs it perfectly, clapping beforehand to let his opponent know what he is about to do, then in a second clip, he doesn’t clap, meaning his opponent can hold the ropes and make The Viper look silly (intentionally).

WWE hand gestures unveiled

It’s common knowledge amongst WWE fans that if a referee throws up the ‘x’, a Superstar has suffered a genuine injury and needs medical assistance, but what else do the officials do? Their role is much more important than you’d think.

After huge spots, we often see the official checking on an opponent as part of the show, but the eagle-eyed viewers will notice they always touch hands with the Superstar that is down. If they squeeze back, it signals that they are ok and the official holds up a closed fist, if not, they need attention and the ‘x’ goes up.

Another huge moment was when Shawn Michaels jumped from the top of a ladder onto Vince McMahon, performing an elbow drop. McMahon was on a table with a bin on his head, the official squeezed his leg to let him know to brace for the impact.

Video: WWE subtle hand signals spotted

The DDT is a move synonymous with the industry, but how would a performer know to brace for it? When performing the move, the Superstar will always slap their opponent on the back, but that isn’t to add effects to the spot, it actually lets them know the move is coming. If they don’t slap them on the back, then they’d know to counter the move.

Another example was Triple H showing Chris Jericho he was going to hit him with a high boot while The Game was flagging by the arena barriers. This allowed him to counter, but he signalled that to Y2J by tapping his knee whilst propping himself up.

Other signals can be used, for example, Dean Ambrose and John Cena were in the main event of a Raw show, but they had six minutes before going off air, so Dean Ambrose told his opponent to hurry up.

Image Copyright: WWE

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania clash with CM Punk also had a subtle signal. The Phenom had Paul Heyman by the throat ringside, who then braced ‘Taker for the contact he was about to receive from CM Punk. Paul Heyman squeezed The Deadman’s shoulder, so he knew what was going on with his back to CM Punk.

In tag-team matches, hand signals can be even more important than ever when timing everything perfectly. When both wrestlers are trying to tag their teammate in, they can’t see what’s going on behind them, so if their teammate has their palm down, it means slow down, if the palm is up, it means tag me in!

It’s fascinating to see how these performers work, learning the tricks of the trade and how subtle they can get a point across without hindering performance is incredible.