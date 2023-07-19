It is believed that WWE has an idea of how to move past The Bloodline saga when the time comes.

The extent to which The Bloodline story, at its core consisting of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, has been the focal point of WWE for the last four years simply can’t be overstated.

Over time, the ongoing drama has featured a myriad of different characters, including Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and the astronomical rise of Sami Zayn.

As a whole, WWE has seen a spike in popularity as a result of Reigns and his dynamic with his family members. It’s fair to say that many people tune in to see the next step in the story, with many people describing their segments as ‘cinema’, whether that be tongue in cheek or genuine.

With The Bloodline being such a big part of WWE’s weekly TV, it’s reasonable to wonder what the company will do once their storyline is definitively concluded.

There has been many points that fans have felt as if The Bloodline was reaching its natural end, and, despite its newly gained momentum, it can’t be too long before WWE decide to pull the trigger and deliver the ending to the long-running narrative.

Image Credits: WWE

What will succeed The Bloodline storyline in WWE?

Now, per a tweet from WRKD Wrestling, we know that WWE have an idea of what could’ve next when The Bloodline begins to dominate viewing time less, with The Judgment Day held in high regard and considered as a potential successor to what we’re seeing out of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

‘WWE see Judgement Day as the successor to The Bloodline’s storyline, in terms of fan interest and longevity. The Judgement Day’s segments frequently gain major interest in the quarter hour ratings and will continue to be a center point of shows moving forward. #WWENXT.’

Initially, it may seem that The Judgment Day would struggle to fill the boots of the blockbuster action which The Bloodline and constantly delivering, however, they have really come into their own as of late.

They have become commonplace on Monday Night Raw and are consistently the centrepiece of full episodes. They already consist of one of the company’s biggest female stars, with Rhea Ripley reigning as the WWE Women’s World Champion. To go along with that, the Aussie’s ‘Latino Heat’ Dominik Mysterio shocked viewers by winning the North American Championship on last night’s NXT.

Credit: WWE.com

They’ve even had their fair share of tension in recent weeks, as Damian Priest’s recent Money in the Bank briefcase triumph has created uncertainty within the group.

Having never fully settled the score with Seth Rollins after his 2016 injury, Judgment Day leader Finn Balor remains in contention for the World Heavyweight Title, despite his teammate being primed to win the gold due to holding Money in the Bank.

As it stands, Balor is set to battle The Visionary over his championship once more on the 5th of August at Summerslam, having been unsuccessful when competing against Rollins in England at MITB. It’s currently unclear how long Priest will wait before cashing in his championship opportunity, but, Balor’s outcome at Summerslam may prompt a decision one way or the other.

As always, should more come out about the positioning of The Judgment Day within WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.