"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes is on a journey to honor his legendary father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, and win the WWE Undisputed Championship that is currently held by Roman Reigns. As the one main title that eluded the legendary much-loved and highly respected superstar, Cody's current WWE run has revolved around his quest to complete his family's story and add one of the most important titles in wrestling history to the star-studded trophy case that is the Rhodes' family legacy.

Before he gets his rematch with Roman Reigns somewhere down the line, Cody has a behemoth-sized problem to contend with in the here and now as "The Beast" Brock Lesnar once again has his sights on Cody Rhodes, with the two presumably set to clash at the SummerSlam 2023 premium live event. If their two previous matches together are anything to go by, the WWE Universe is in for a treat with this rubber match.

With this expected to be one of the featured matches of the night and a sure-fire candidate to be a hard-hitting, brutal contest with both men pulling out all the stops to come out victorious, let's explore five huge reasons why Cody Rhodes absolutely needs to win this highly anticipated rematch.

5 To keep his momentum going strong

Cody Rhodes is absolutely on fire right now. As one of the top babyfaces in the company, he is riding a new wave of momentum right now that will carry him straight to the top. He has moved on in many ways from his shocking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and he has recovered dramatically, keeping himself relevant and keeping the hype surrounding him going strong. It is important that WWE keeps Cody's momentum going strong for a number of reasons, the main one being that if they eventually pull the trigger and make him champion, he will be a much more believable champion if he is booked strong in the build-up to his reign.

Momentum is key right now and Cody has already proved that he can bounce back from a defeat and regain lost momentum. But there are only so many times a superstar can come out on the losing end before the hype surrounding them begins to die down and the WWE Universe starts to lose interest, and that is when a superstar loses their momentum and eventually, their place on the card.

4 He needs the win more than Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are already one-for-one in matches against each other, and both matches have been awesome. The third bout will likely be no exception to the rule as these two have surprisingly brilliant chemistry in the ring together despite their completely different wrestling styles. The fact right now is, Brock Lesnar simply doesn't need this win to advance his career. The Beast Incarnate has already done it all and while more championship reigns probably are in Lesnar's future, this doesn't need to be a journey towards one of them, this needs to be Cody's moment.

Cody Rhodes needs the win over Brock Lesnar more than Brock Lesnar needs to win. Cody can win and Brock can still go away looking strong, but the win for Cody would mean so much for his career going forward whereas, for Brock, it would be just another win with no reasoning or meaning behind it. The only way Brock winning would make sense is if they decide to do a series of five matches, with the fifth one being the final one and Cody coming out on top of that one. But as it looks right now, SummerSlam will be the finale in their rivalry, and Cody needs that W notch on his belt a hundred percent more than Brock does at this stage of their respective careers.

3 To move Brock Lesnar on to a World Heavyweight Championship feud at Survivor Series

The Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar storyline has been incredible, there is simply no denying that. The two work so well together and the build-up to each of their matches has been as classic as storytelling gets in pro wrestling, with the two being locked in a rivalry for most of the year so far and both matches thus far being of equal importance. It has kept both superstars busy and relevant on the roster and has created some high-quality televised moments and when the year is out, this will undoubtedly be a candidate for feud of the year.

However, after SummerSlam, the next massive annual event will be Survivor Series, and both men will need to move on from their story in order to set up their next big matches, which will likely be at Survivor Series. While Cody has made it known that he is not interested in Seth Rollins' world title, a feud between Rollins and Lesnar would be a big one as Rollins already holds two victories over Lesnar, and with the stakes being high with the World Heavyweight Championship being on the line, this has the potential to be a great Survivor Series match, but Lesnar needs to move on from his storyline with Cody Rhodes first.

Brock is a heel right now and that is when "The Beast" is at his most sadistic. Coming off a loss against Rhodes and being out for redemption would be a great set-up for a world title feud and with the storied history between Lesnar and Rollins, this would be one to watch.

2 To set him up for a rematch with Roman Reigns

"The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns has his own problems to contend with right now following an upset loss at Money in the Bank which saw Jey Uso defeat Roman Reigns cleanly, giving him his first loss in almost four years. Now, The Bloodline looks set to clash once again at SummerSlam with Reigns expected to put his championship on the line against Jey Uso. Despite Cody and Reigns not being featured in each other's storylines right now, the careers of both men have been symbolically intertwined since Reigns put Cody away at WrestleMania 39, and Cody has had a rematch with Reigns firmly on his mind ever since.

Defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam would put Cody in a big position of power that would hype him up as a legitimate contender for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Championship, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Cody and Reigns come face to face at SummerSlam and potentially exchange some blows after each man wins their respective matches, should those victories happen. There are few things bigger in the WWE than defeating Brock Lesnar, and this would make Cody look like a true threat to Reigns' title heading into their expected rematch at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

1 To solidify his place as WWE's top babyface

While Cody is already as close to the top of the WWE as a superstar can be without holding some gold, there is something special about seeing a top babyface struggle against Brock Lesnar and managing to come away with the victory. Being able to put The Beast away in his current most sadistic character as a heel would elevate Rhodes' status as a babyface to completely new heights. It is expected that the WWE Universe will be firmly behind Cody Rhodes during the match and, for that reason, it needs to be all Brock so that when Cody finally does manage to mount a comeback, the crowd will go wild.

Lesnar is the biggest special attraction superstar that the WWE has on their roster, and he always manages to make a wrestler look good, especially when he is working as a heel. It wouldn't come as a shock to see some bloodshed in this match, to say the least, and each wrestler taking their role seriously as face and heel respectively would make for some incredible storytelling between these two veterans and storied rivals. If Cody manages to defeat a heel Lesnar after a long, grueling match, he will emerge as the top babyface on the WWE roster. He'd not only win the rubber match but emerge as a megastar that survived an onslaught from one of the most vicious WWE Superstars of all time.