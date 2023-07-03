The Biggest Party of the Summer is on its way as WWE hosts its 36th Summerslam in August. Regarded as one of the company's five biggest shows, alongside WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, Triple H and co will want to put on one of the most entertaining events they can.

Only WrestleMania is considered a bigger show for WWE than Summerslam every year, so expect the promotion to pull out all the stops and pull off a truly historic event.

We may still be a couple of months away, but it's never too early to start preparing for the Biggest Party of the Summer, so here is everything you need to know so far about WWE Summerslam 2023.

When is Summerslam 2023?

Aside from last year's event, which was held in July, almost every Summerslam in the event's history has taken place in August and this year, the show will return to that format.

This year's show will occur at the start of the month, on Saturday, August 5.

Where is Summerslam taking place?

For the first time since 1993, WWE will be holding Summerslam in Michigan this year, at Ford Field in Detroit.

This will also mark the first time the company holds an event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 when they broke the all-time indoor attendance record at the time. While it's safe to say they won't be aiming to do that again, the show will still be an incredible one with what's sure to be an electric atmosphere.

What time will Summerslam start in the UK?

Due to the time difference between the United States and the UK, the show won't start until 01:00am BST here, with a pre-show kicking things off at 12:00am BST.

As it's one of the promotion's biggest shows of the year, the event will likely be a prolonged one, running until around 05:00am BST.

What matches will be at Summerslam this year?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, it's been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is planning on completing Cody Rhodes' trilogy with Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. The two previously faced off at Backlash and Night of Champions, picking up a win apiece, so the rivalry could be concluded with a showdown at Ford Field.

As it's one of WWE's biggest events, expect to see the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and the rest of the company's biggest stars added to the show as it draws nearer.

Can I get tickets for Summerslam?

Tickets are still available for anyone wanting to attend Summerslam 2023 in person, with the cheapest being verified resale tickets that can be found on Ticketmaster.com

There are more available, with the best seats costing more than £2000 on the website.

Will I be able to stream WWE Summerslam 2023?

For fans wanting to watch Summerslam from the comfort of their own homes, the event is available to stream on a number of different platforms worldwide.

In the UK, the show will be available to watch on the WWE Network, the company's streaming service that you can subscribe to here, from £9.99 a month.

It will be available in the States on the Peacock streaming service.

WWE Schedule 2023

Which WWE stars will be at Summerslam 2023?

While official plans for the show have not yet been released, as one of the biggest events in WWE's calendar, you can be sure to expect some of the biggest stars in the company to feature at Summerslam in one way or another.

Current stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are all more than likely going to attend, and with superstars like John Cena returning to wrestle on the show in past years, you can never quite rule out any of WWE's biggest legends from appearing in some fashion or another on the show.