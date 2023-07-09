WWE has done wonders with all the premium live events that have taken place in 2023. From Royal Rumble to Money in the Bank, WWE has made a lot of blistering records in the past few months and have proved their dominance in the pro-wrestling industry.

With some very entertaining and intriguing storylines, WWE has made sure that they keep fans excited about every show on the road. While SummerSlam 2023 is approaching, WWE might have some fantastic plans to continue its run of tremendous premium live events.

Damian Priest and Iyo Sky have the ticket to get a golden opportunity at any championship they want to win. Being one of the biggest premium live events of the year, SummerSlam could be the stage where one of these MITB holders cash in their contracts to change the landscape of WWE.

With a lot of fresh storylines developing every week, things seem to be very interesting heading into SummerSlam. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the matches that the WWE Universe might witness at SummerSlam 2023.

6 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs the Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match)

Image Credits: WWE

As per earlier rumors, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were slated to face a reunited team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at SummerSlam. However, with Ciampa still involved in a storyline with The Miz, it seems like the reunion plans have been kept aside for the moment.

When it comes to SummerSlam, WWE shouldn't keep the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions off the card. Given the popularity Owens and Zayn have gained in the past few months, SummerSlam without them would be very disappointing.

Looking at the current tag team division, The Street Profits are undoubtedly one of the best tag teams in WWE currently. Though they have been kept off major cards for quite some time now, a tag team championship opportunity could bring them back to the top. This could also be a huge opportunity for the champions to cement their position at the top and eventually enhance the tag team division of the company.

5 Becky Lynch and Lita vs Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus tore each other apart in their match at Night of Champions. Though the Man looked strong throughout, Stratus took the win with Zoey Stark’s shocking assistance. All three women were also a part of the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year, but it eventually turned out to be a two-on-one assault for Lynch.

With SummerSlam 2023 approaching, WWE might have some huge plans to finally put a full stop to this rivalry. Though it may be one of the wildest moments of the year, Lita may return and team up with The Man to help her fight the odds.

Looking in the history books, a week before Trish Stratus attacked Becky Lynch, Lita was involved in an assault backstage that was used to write her off WWE TV. Though her attacker is still not known, it may be Stratus who planned the assault. Lita returning to team up with Lynch once again to face Stratus and Stark could be a massive match for SummerSlam 2023 and could help both the Hall of Famers to end their careers on a high note.

4 Sheamus vs Austin Theory vs LA Knight (United States Championship match)

The United States Championship picture has not been very exciting for the past few months. Since his win against John Cena at WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory has lost all the momentum and has kept up a lot of appearances. On the other hand, Sheamus has been aiming to teach the young star a lesson.

After some failed attempts against Theory, The Celtic Warrior might be looking for one big opportunity where Pretty Deadly cannot make a big impact. However, with his loss at Money in the Bank 2023, LA Knight needs a big storyline to keep up with his popularity and fan support.

Adding LA Knight to the United States title mix could be a golden opportunity for the company to showcase an exciting storyline leading into SummerSlam. This could also be used to bring momentum back into Theory's side and get the United States Championship back to the top.

3 Gunther vs Drew McIntyre vs Matt Riddle (Intercontinental Championship match)

After a solid title defense against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank 2023, Gunther was confronted by a returning Drew McIntyre. The Intercontinental Champion defeated McIntyre in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39. With the Scottish Warrior's return, it is clear that McIntyre is going after the Intercontinental Champion once again.

On Monday Night Raw after MITB, McIntyre once again made an appearance to take down The Imperium. With SummerSlam approaching, it seems like the most likely move that Drew McIntyre will make is to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, things may get interesting if Matt Riddle keeps his rivalry with Gunther alive.

A triple-threat rivalry could then be built. This could open possibilities for WWE to take the Intercontinental Championship off Gunther and make him look strong in defeat. In addition to that, a possible heel turn for Riddle could also be seen leading into a new land of opportunities.

2 Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor (World Heavyweight Championship match)

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor push each other to the limit at Money in the Bank 2023. Though Rollins retained his title, Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest made sure that he had tTe Visionary’s attention. On Monday Night Raw after MITB, Balor attacked the champion once again, announcing that their rivalry was unfinished. However, with the threat of Damian Priest looming around the World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins has to be prepared.

The Judgment Day is clearly showing cracks every week. If Balor and Rollins get another match at SummerSlam, a Judgment Day breakup could be seen on the premium live event, eventually leading to numerous new storylines after The Biggest Part of the Summer.

1 Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

After a humiliating loss for Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023, The Tribal Chief has a lot going through his mind. Jey Uso pinned Reigns at the premium live event, ending his 1,294-day streak of being unpinned.

With the Bloodline story seeming unfinished, Reigns might blame Solo Sikoa for his loss at Money in the Bank and go onto the battlefield alone at SummerSlam 2023. After Jey Uso embarrassed The Head of the Table with the pinfall, Reigns might come back for revenge.

On the SmackDown after MITB, Reigns played some serious mind games with his cousins. Roman hit Jey with a low blow, causing Jimmy to come to his brother's aid and then for Solo to come to his Tribal Chief's aid. Reigns and Solo would attack The Usos, eventually leading to Jimmy Uso getting stretchered out. In the main event on SmackDown, Jey Uso delivered numerous chair shots on Solo. With the Biggest Party of the Summer approaching, it seems like WWE is planning a singles match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso with the Undisputed Universal Championship on the line.