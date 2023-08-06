Highlights WWE's SummerSlam 2023 delivered top-notch quality matches and storylines, showcasing the company's dominance in the wrestling industry.

The event has a history of producing some of the greatest matches and moments, making it one of the most anticipated premium live events of the year.

The hard work of numerous individuals resulted in an outstanding SummerSlam, with each match providing intense action and memorable moments for fans.

WWE has proved its dominance over other wrestling promotions yet again with its quality matches and storylines. With SummerSlam 2023 now officially in the books, Triple H has made sure that Vince McMahon’s reported inclusions in decision-making won’t change the quality of the product.

When looking at the history books, SummerSlam has produced some of the greatest matches that have ever happened in the pro-wrestling industry. From some of the most shocking moments to some of the biggest rivalries of all time, the Biggest Party of the Summer has produced all of them.

Being the second-most anticipated premium live event of the year, SummerSlam has always been a treat to watch. Things were no different this year as well. After a series of stupendous PLEs since WrestleMania 39, The Biggest Party of the Summer was anticipated to be a stunner.

With the quality matches involved, the hard work of numerous people resulted in one of the greatest premium live events of all time. Let’s take a look at the rankings of every match at SummerSlam 2023.

8 Slim Jim Battle Royal

Though the battle royal was clearly star-studded, the field became bigger when MVP announced Omos as a competitor. The seven-foot Nigerian Giant cleaned up the ring by eliminating a major part of the battle royal. However, numerous superstars teamed up to take him out and make things even. In the end, it was LA Knight who got the win in a decent battle royal.

7 Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler

The MMA Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler turned out to be strange for the WWE Universe. Detroit seemed to be sleeping throughout the match and things felt like the Thunderdome Era.

However, fans got interested when medical staff was called out for Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey took them out and both former friends began taking each other down once again. After multiple submission holds to get their opponent to pass out or submit, a Kirifuda Clutch got the Baddest Woman on the Plant to pass out, forcing the referee to get the match ended.

6 Logan Paul vs Ricochet

The intriguing rivalry between Logan Paul and Ricochet unfolded into a masterpiece at SummerSlam. With Paul using every way to mock stars like Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Detroit kept on cheering for Ricochet.

Throughout the battle, some high-flying and hard-hitting action was seen and Paul mostly had control over Ricochet. However, things turned around when the social media star tried to take a high risk.

Though numerous botches were spotted during the match, the singles battle turned out to be stunning. In an outstanding battle, the finish turned out to be questionable. Logan Paul used the brass knuckles to knock Ricochet off and get the win. A much better ending would have resulted in a better overall battle.

5 Drew McIntyre vs Gunther

The Intercontinental Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Gunther was expected to be extremely physical. Squaring off in a singles match for the first time, both McIntyre and Gunther proved their in-ring chemistry.

In an action-packed battle, McIntyre and Gunther took each other down with some of the most hard-hitting chops and clotheslines. With some intense spots throughout the match, the WWE Universe was forced to bring the ‘This is Awesome’ chants for the effort both McIntyre and Gunther had put in the match.

In the end, a powerbomb brought Drew McIntyre to the limit and Gunther was able to pin him and retain the Intercontinental Championship. With a victory at SummerSlam, Gunther is seemingly set to surpass The Honky Tonk Man and become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

4 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

After two incredible matches between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, the rivalry between both stars made a stop at SummerSlam 2023. Though the WWE Universe expected a stipulation for their third match, the classic singles match turned out to be an amazing decision.

The action-packed battle ended up being one of the most hard-hitting and intense battles in SummerSlam history. Though Brock Lesnar’s dominance was seen throughout, Cody Rhodes’ instinct and passion to fight back had the WWE Universe applauding. After Lesnar delivered an F-5 to Cody through the announcer's table, things felt over for The American Nightmare.

However, Cody managed to get back up to The Beast Incarnate, proving to be a top superstar. After delivering a Cody Cutter from the top rope, both men had the WWE Universe standing in excitement. In an intense battle, Cody Rhodes delivered three Cross-Rhodes to Lesnar and ended their rivalry on his terms.

3 Asuka vs Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair

The high stakes triple threat match involving three of the biggest stars in the women’s wrestling industry turned out to be massive. In a classic battle, all three women proved their talent in one of the best women’s matches in recent history.

With the Women’s Championship on the line, all three women took each other down, with the WWE Universe waiting on the edge of their seats to see the result. In the end, it was Bianca Belair who got the win. However, Iyo Sky came out with the briefcase and cashed in her contract. Sky delivered the moonsault and shocked the world with a win.

2 Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor

The highly-anticipated rivalry between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor unfolded another chapter at SummerSlam 2023. With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Finn Balor had his seven-year-old itch to treat by defeating The Visionary.

Exchanging massive blows throughout the match, Rollins and Balor managed to live up to the expectations of millions around the world and deliver a stupendous battle for the coveted title. Bringing a lot from their match at SummerSlam 2016, both men managed to keep their seven-year intensity alive.

In the end, it seemed as if the numbers game was going in favor of Finn Balor when The Judgment Day came out and brought distractions. With some very near falls, both Seth and Finn took each other to their limits. After a series of hard-hitting moves, Seth stomped Balor on the MITB briefcase to retain the title.

1 Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

The high-stakes battle between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso turned out to be the best match of the premium live event. Accompanied by one of the best storylines in the history of WWE, the Tribal Combat was a complete blast to watch. Though Reigns had a lot on the line during the battle, Jey had his confidence and fame on the line.

In an action-packed battle, Reigns and Jey took each other to the limits, using every weapon they got, to prove their dominance at SummerSlam 2023. The WWE Universe was then shocked when Jimmy Uso came out and attacked Jey, allowing Reigns to spear Jey and get the win.

With the Tribal Combat, a new chapter unfolds in the Bloodline story. It will be interesting to see how things work out after SummerSlam 2023.