SummerSlam 2023 was a total masterpiece. With some of the best matches and moments of the year, the premium live event culminated into one of the best events of all time and has cranked the WWE Universe's excitement up a notch.

The premium live event showcased some of the biggest superstars in the industry including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and more. With a star-studded lineup and a stacked match card, Triple H proved his excellence at the creative unit yet again.

Though SummerSlam was loved by millions around the world, some decisions made by the company weren’t appreciated. In addition to that, those decision may ultimately ruin some of the storylines as a part of the aftermath of the premium live event. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best and worst decisions from WWE at SummerSlam 2023.

7 Best: Gunther retains the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship match between Drew McIntyre and "The Ring General" Gunther turned out to be a masterpiece. With the intense and hard-hitting spots, both men managed to get the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats.

With Gunther near to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, Drew McIntyre seemed to be the biggest threat to The Ring General's reign. However, with his victory at SummerSlam 2023, the Intercontinental Champion is one step closer to passing Honky Tonk Man and making history.

Though this has pushed the Scottish Warrior one step back, a heel turn for the former multiple-time WWE Champion could be the moment he had been waiting for. This could bring out a new era in WWE and help McIntyre get back to the top.

6 Worst: Shayna Baszler defeats Ronda Rousey in an underwhelming match

Though the MMA Rules match was highly anticipated for the WWE Universe, utter silence dropped off when the battle began. After a few moments of action, the referee called the medical team out to check on Shayna Baszler.

However, things turned out a bit interesting when Rousey took them out to continue the match. Shayna Baszler then applied the Kirifuda Clutch, getting Ronda Rousey to pass out. The referee then called off the match and announced Baszler as the winner.

A victory against Rousey could be used as a head start for The Queen of Spades. However, considering Shayna was the one who betrayed her friend, Rousey winning would have been a much better decision.

5 Best: Brock Lesnar gives immense respect to Cody Rhodes after a loss

The Brock Lesnar - Cody Rhodes saga was filled with twists and turns. Being two of the biggest stars in the wrestling industry, both men had millions talking since their first match at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

During their third battle, Brock Lesnar dominated The American Nightmare in a shocking way. Demanding Rhodes to stay down and save himself, Lesnar wanted to forgive Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare had something else planned.

In the end, it was Rhodes who got the victory at SummerSlam. However, one of the best decisions of the year from WWE came after the match. After a huge victory, Rhodes was celebrating when Lesnar stood face-to-face with him once again.

Out of nowhere, The Beast Incarnate hugged Rhodes and acknowledged his victory with a handshake. This came out as a class act from Lesnar and turned out to be a major moment of the show.

4 Worst: Logan Paul defeats Ricochet

Ricochet vs Logan Paul turned out to be a stunner. Throughout the hard-hitting battle, some high-risk maneuvers shocked the WWE Universe. However, the high-risk and high-flying moves were accompanied by a few botches.

With a lot of near falls, Paul and Ricochet had the WWE Universe in Detroit standing with excitement and astonishment. Kicking the premium live event off with a quality match was a brilliant decision by WWE.

However, getting Ricochet a major loss at this stage wasn’t a very good decision. In an incredibly performed match, using the brass knuckles to get the win wasn’t the perfect way to end the match.

3 Best: Iyo Sky makes a successful cash-in

In one of the most high-stakes women’s matches in a long time, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair collided in a triple threat match. In an action-packed battle, Bianca Belair seemingly injured her knee during the battle.

Though the medical team came out to take Belair out, the EST came back and managed to pin Charlotte Flair to get the win. However, her celebration was cut short by Iyo Sky who came out and cashed in her MITB contract.

In one of the most shocking moments of SummerSlam, Sky delivered a moonsault to Belair to get the win. Bayley and Dakota Kai came out to celebrate Sky’s biggest career victory which turned out to be a very good decision from WWE.

2 Worst: Jimmy Uso turns on Jey Uso

The Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023 turned out to be disastrous. Both Roman Reigns and Jey uso took each other down with every weapon they had in an attempt to stake their claim to the ‘Tribal Chief’ status and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The battle had immense action and some of the most intense spots from the premium live event. Solo Sikoa attacked Jey, taking advantage of the 'no disqualifications' stipulation. However, during all the action, Reigns speared Solo, allowing Jey an opportunity to fight back. The WWE Universe went wild when Jimmy Uso made a return and attacked Jey out of nowhere. This allowed Reigns to get the win and continue his dominant reign as the Undisputed Champion.

1 Best: Seth Rollins fends off the numbers game against Finn Balor

The high-stakes match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023 was stupendous. With some hard-hitting and shocking spots, both men proved to millions around the world why they are considered two of the best stars in the wrestling industry.

Though the action-packed match was a treat to watch, Judgment Day’s involvement made things interesting. Damian Priest came out with his Money in the Bank contract and tried to give Finn Balor an edge to use against Rollins.

However, The Visionary managed to fend off the dark faction. This was followed by Rollins delivering a stomp to Balor on the briefcase to retain the title. Rollins playing against the numbers game is the best decision from WWE. Given the numbers game has turned out to be dangerous for the champion on Raw, a classic payback was something he needed to send a message to the roster.