Roman Reigns' time at the top of the mountain may soon be coming to an end. Following an incredible "Bloodline Civil War Match" at the Money in the Bank premium live event, The Head of the Table was left in shock as was the WWE Universe as the world witnessed Jey Uso pinning Reigns cleanly in the middle of the ring, scoring the victory for himself and his brother Jimmy. As we move on to the next big event, SummerSlam, in August, Roman Reigns is scheduled to put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso who has without a shadow of a doubt earned a shot at the gold since giving Reigns his first clean loss in almost four years.

The epic rivalry deepened further on the July 7th edition of WWE SmackDown. Tribal Court was well and truly in session and the slow burn of Roman Reigns slowly snapping after his loss to Jey looks poised to carry The Tribal Chief's character into the future when The Bloodline is all said and done, and it has the potential to give us the best version of Roman Reigns we have seen to date. Reigns looked to be passing the torch over to Jey, but it was just a distraction for Roman to hit a low blow, and he and Solo Sikoa proceeded to dismantle The Usos, with Sikoa splashing Jimmy through the announcer's table.

However, by the end of the show, it was Jey Uso that was left standing in the middle of the ring and the fired-up Uce demanded that Reigns meet him in a trial of combat. Jey, holding the Undisputed title in his hands, received a roaring ovation from the fans as he announced the trial of the Tribal Chief, and named himself the judge, the jury, and the executioner. Just like that, the stage is set for Reigns and Jey to clash for the gold. The WWE Universe is in for a treat when these family members collide once more at The Biggest Party Of The Summer. Without further ado, let's explore three reasons why Jey Uso should defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, and three why The Head of the Table should retain his prestigious prized possession.

6 Should beat: The huge upset would make headlines and generate publicity

If there's one thing the WWE loves more than anything, it's publicity. Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns for a second time and walking away with the WWE Undisputed Championship would give them that publicity, and then some. Dethroning Reigns is a big deal. He has held the Undisputed title for over 1,000 days and until Uso scored the pinfall on The Tribal Chief at the Money in the Bank event, Reigns was also undefeated for almost four years. That is how much stock the WWE has put in Roman Reigns as the face of the company.

WWE is on fire right now and the WWE Universe has very little to complain about for what seems like the first time in a long time. Now would be the best time to get more eyes on the product, and making headlines and topping the trends is a tried and tested way to go about getting the viewers to tune in to the weekly shows and the premium live events alike. Something like an Uso dethroning Reigns would be gigantic and would likely go viral, and the pop that Jey received on SmackDown shows that he clearly has the fans behind him in this war of wars.

5 Shouldn't beat: It would cost Roman Reigns a lot of momentum for the rest of 2023

Reigns is already down a notch as far as momentum goes right now. Having another loss so soon after his last one, as well as losing the title to Jey Uso, would cost him even more. Jey Uso is a fantastic wrestler, there's no question about that, and right now, he is doing the very best work of his career. Roman Reigns, however, is on another level of superstardom entirely after years and years of being groomed as the franchise player and the face of the WWE. Reigns has to drop the belt at some point, but not at the expense of his momentum and not to Jey Uso.

Momentum is everything for a WWE Superstar. Without it, a wrestler will likely find themselves towards the bottom of the card and without any meaningful storylines. Reigns is the face of the WWE, and losing to Jey Uso could potentially damage his value for the foreseeable future.

4 Should beat: A storybook ending to The Bloodline storyline

Everyone loves a happy ending. Professional wrestling is just one massive story, and just like the movies, most want the hero to win. Right now, Jimmy and Jey Uso are about to embark on their biggest babyface run to date when The Bloodline story finally comes to an end, and what a storybook ending it would be to see the hero, Jey Uso, score a huge win over the villain, Roman Reigns, and walk away as the champion. The fans are firmly behind Jey, and the genuine intensity that Uso showed on SmackDown proved that the WWE could give Jey the ball, and he would run with it.

It would cement Jey's place as a main event caliber superstar on the WWE roster and that storybook ending would elevate his career to heights he has yet to see. He's ready for it, and the ending of The Bloodline story and his upcoming match with Roman Reigns could be the perfect opportunity to take him there. Although, there is another storybook ending scenario involving another superstar a little further on down this list.

3 Shouldn't beat: Roman would no longer be "The Head of the Table"

The Samoan Dynasty transcends generations. These guys have been around seemingly forever and almost every generation of the Anoa'i family has bought something special to the table that Roman Reigns now sits at the head of. Losing his title to Jey Uso would be earth-shattering for Reigns, and he would symbolically lose his position as The Head of The Table. Even if he went on to defeat Jey in a rematch and win his title back, it just wouldn't be the same and the WWE would likely have to move on from this gimmick completely. Jey's victory would be monumental, but not for Reigns character and gimmick right now.

It was a surreal sight to behold when Reigns passed over the Ula Fula from his neck and placed it over Jey's head before going down on one knee. It seemed as if Roman was acknowledging the new Tribal Chief and Head of The Table. Of course, this was all a ploy, but for a moment, we saw a glimpse into a future where Roman Reigns was no longer on top. The WWE Universe is not ready for that future just yet. Devaluing Roman's stock and getting rid of such an entertaining, dominant gimmick for shock value just doesn't seem to be a good idea in the long term.

2 Should beat: Would set up future matches and feuds between Bloodline members

WWE is always looking ahead and always planning for the future, and it has to be said that things are looking bright for the future of the company right now. If Jey Uso was to beat Roman Reigns, there are so many directions the company could go in regard to The Bloodline. Of course, the rematch with Roman Reigns would be all but guaranteed, but they could also go down the route of brother vs. brother with Jimmy and Jey feuding over the gold, or they could even give Solo Sikoa a push and put him in a feud with Jey over the title, giving Reigns a well-deserved vacation for the time being.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have already had incredible careers in the WWE, especially in the tag-team division, but The Bloodline story has been massive for everyone involved. Having the belt on another member of The Bloodline would solidify the other members of the group as forces to be reckoned with, and with Solo Sikoa improving each and every week, it would be a great set-up for his future in the company. Seeds have already been planted with Solo Sikoa taking Jimmy out of action on SmackDown.

1 Verdict, shouldn't beat: It would devalue Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 match

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place in 2024, and it is the biggest anniversary in WWE history. Having Roman Reigns walk into WrestleMania 40 either without the WWE Undisputed Championship or having lost it and winning it back just wouldn't have the same effect as if he walked into WrestleMania having held the belt for two years by the time the event comes around. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his current reign is the most important one that the belt has had in years; it genuinely feels like it is the very top of top prizes, the most prestigious championship in the company.

To keep the belt at such a level going into the biggest WrestleMania anniversary of all time would be huge for the belt, the company, and the superstars involved. With talks of Cody Rhodes getting his rematch against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40, it would be beyond monumental if Rhodes could complete his story and end Roman's two-year reign on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. This is, by far, the most important reason as to why Jey Uso should not defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship.

