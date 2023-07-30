Highlights A win for Jey Uso against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam could be one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history, potentially leading to a downfall for Reigns and a switch of allegiance from Paul Heyman.

The Roman Reigns and Jey Uso saga is seemingly coming full circle in WWE. Both men being two of the best stars from SmackDown, their rivalry has been a show stealer.

Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in a classic tag team match at Money in the Bank. However, things ended up badly for The Tribal Chief, and his historic nearly four-year record of being unpinned was broken by Jey Uso. After being pinned, the blue brand showcased another face-to-face confrontation between all the brothers and things turned around. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso, leaving him incapacitated. After Jey got his brother to the hospital, Solo Sikoa suffered his wrath, and Roman Reigns was left shocked and confused.

After a lot of intense segments, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso came face to face in a contract signing segment for a singles match at SummerSlam. However, after The Tribal Chief signed, Jey tore the contract and announced a Tribal Combat for the premium live event. Tribal Combat ensures that family members will not be allowed to interfere during the match.

With no rules applicable in the match, there are a lot of things that could happen during the Tribal Combat between Jey and Reigns. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the possible outcomes of this intense battle.

5 Jey Uso ends Roman Reigns' historic title reign

Though it is very unlikely that Roman Reigns' historic Universal Championship reign would end before WrestleMania 40, Triple H might want to create a moment as shocking as The Undertaker's WrestleMania loss against Brock Lesnar. A win for Jey Uso against Roman Reigns could be one of the most shocking moments written down in pro wrestling history.

This could also lead to Roman Reigns acknowledging Jey Uso as The Tribal Chief, potentially leading to Paul Heyman switching sides. This could end up as a huge downfall for Roman Reigns. Jey winning could also be WWE's way of prolonging The Bloodline rivalry.

4 Roman Reigns pins Jey Uso clean

Roman Reigns was humiliated after Jey Uso pinned him at Money in the Bank 2023. This came out as the first pinfall loss for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in more than three years. However, The Tribal Chief would surely plan to avenge his loss at the premium live event. This could be played out when he collides with Jey Uso in the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

Looking back at history, Roman Reigns has not won a lot of matches throughout his historic title reign without the help of The Usos or Solo Sikoa or Paul Heyman. In some way or the other, The Bloodline has oftentimes managed to create some sort of distraction to allow the Undisputed Champion get a victory.

This could be turned around at SummerSlam 2023. The Tribal Combat rules clearly state that family members won’t be allowed to interfere during the match. This could be the moment Roman Reigns handles business all by himself and pins Jey Uso. Eventually, this could be the ultimate revenge Reigns wants and a huge way to hide his past.

3 Jimmy Uso makes a return and Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns

Jimmy Uso was sent to the hospital after a brutal assault from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. This was the foundation to a singles match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. A return from Jimmy is something everyone around the world expects.

However, the rules of the Tribal Combat won’t allow Jimmy Uso to put his hands on The Tribal Chief. If Jimmy Uso makes a return, a distraction can be expected, with him helping Jey get the upper hand.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns cannot rely on Solo Sikoa completely throughout the match. With the tensions rising between both stars, a betrayal from the young star could turn the numbers against the Undisputed Champion and eventually usher a new era on Friday Night SmackDown.

2 Afa, Sika, and Rikishi make an appearance

When Roman Reigns and Jey Uso collided at Hell in a Cell 2020, Afa and Sika made an appearance after The Tribal Chief’s win to celebrate with him. This could be the scene at SummerSlam 2023. However, this time, the appearance can be expected during the match.

While Jey Uso announced the Tribal Combat for SummerSlam 2023, he mentioned that the elders in the family wanted that match to happen. Rikishi, who is also Jimmy and Jey’s father, has been quite active on Twitter throughout this Bloodline story.

During the match, scenes could be quite similar to Roman Reigns’ matches in the past. A moment of the referee getting knocked down and a possible appearance from Solo Sikoa could be seen. While Sikoa is about to hit the Samoan Spike on Jey Uso, Rikishi could make a shocking appearance to stop his son from creating carnage.

This could be followed by Afa and Sika handing a dangerous weapon to Roman Reigns, helping him to get a sudden win while everybody is busy. This could lead to a strong showing from both sides, keeping Reigns the champion and possibly ending the Bloodline story.

1 The Rock makes a grand return

While it has been rumored for months that Roman Reigns and The Rock will eventually collide in a singles match, things haven’t gone that way yet. Though the match was expected to take place at WrestleMania, a possible shocker might be planned by Triple H.

The Rock could possibly make an appearance at SummerSlam during the Tribal Combat match to somehow help Jey Uso get a huge advantage. This could lead to a possible rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Rock to determine the true Tribal Chief.

A match at Survivor Series could be seen which could end up as the final showdown for the Rock. This would also lead into the Rock making his debut and playing his final match at Survivor Series. This could be a huge shocker for the WWE Universe turning things wild in the Fort Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan.