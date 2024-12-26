Summary SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night event, following WrestleMania's lead.

The event will air on Netflix, being the first SummerSlam to do so.

UK fans can expect late nights of wrestling; details regarding ticket sales are still scarce.

For the first time ever, WWE's biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam, will be a two-night event. Following in the footsteps of WrestleMania and becoming a two-night show, WWE is making a habit of producing shows too big for just one night. In what will be John Cena's final ever SummerSlam, intrigue is already building for this show.

In what is the 38th edition of this Big Four PLE, the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is readying itself for two nights of wrestling. Set to be the first SummerSlam that will air on Netflix, the WWE Universe will have high expectations following previous years' event.

With the iconic CM Punk and Drew McIntyre feud's first instalment taking place at SummerSlam 2024, the event is best remembered for the return of Roman Reigns, who came to the aid of Cody Rhodes to help him retain. An event that is on the calendar of every WWE fan, these are all the details ahead of the biggest party of the summer.

SummerSlam 2025 Details Event SummerSlam Date August 2 and 3, 2025 Location MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Live Stream Netflix

UK Start Time

To be confirmed

With this PLE making its debut on Netflix, the timings of the event are unknown. However, as is the case with every USA-based PLE, UK fans can expect two late nights of wrestling. With the event pencilled in for August 2nd and 3rd, the show will air on both Saturday and Sunday.

With WWE Raw on Netflix set to keep the current airing hours that fans have become accustomed to, it is safe to say that UK fans can expect the same for PLEs. With kick-off shows typically starting at 7 p.m. ET (12:00 AM), the main card would be expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET (01:00 AM).

However, as has been the case with WrestleMania becoming a two-night event, the show could very well begin at midnight for fans in the UK, with timings being something the WWE Universe should keep an eye on.

How to Watch

Coverage for SummerSlam 2025

For fans staying up to watch SummerSlam's first-ever two-night edition, they will have to head to Netflix to stream the event. Having become accustomed to watching via the WWE Network, WWE's $5 billion Netflix deal will see all PPLEsair on the world's largest streaming service starting January 6th.

With WWE being much more accessible now it's on Netflix, there are numerous subscriptions that fans can opt-in on. For £4.99, fans can get all WWE programming on Netflix, but this is with ads. For a price that is similar to the WWE Network, £10.99, fans can enjoy an ad-free SummerSlam experience. The last subscription that Netflix offers is for £17.99, and this allows up to four devices to stream at once ad-free. With Netflix being the home for WWE UK fans and PLEs, fans in America will still have to use Peacock to enjoy SummerSlam in 2025.

Ticket Information

Only luxury packages are on offer so far

As with any WWE PLE, tickets will be in high demand. However, for SummerSlam, no ticket information is known so far. A pre-sale website is open for fans to sign up for notifications surrounding the general sale of tickets.

Despite no information on general tickets, WWE has two luxury packages currently available via OnLocation. Requiring a deposit to ensure the tickets, there are Floor Seats ($2,000 per person) and Bowl Seats on offer ($500 per person). With little information surrounding these tickets, it is safe to say the WWE Universe will be competing to get tickets for this event.

This section will be updated regularly as WWE release more details on tickets, purchase methods, pricing and everything else related.