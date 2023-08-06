Highlights Triple H reveals that Brock Lesnar's actions after his match with Cody Rhodes were unplanned and spontaneous.

Triple H revealed in the post-SummerSlam media scrum that Brock Lesnar's actions after his match with Cody Rhodes were completely unplanned and not part of the script.

The American Nightmare ended up winning in his rival match against Lesnar, but had to take a beating on his way to his victory, which earned the respect of his opponent.

During the match, which lasted 17 minutes, Rhodes had to endure a few F5s and a Kimura Lock before he could land three straight Cross Rhodes to confirm his win.

Afterwards, both men showed their respect for one another following the brutal contest where they pushed their bodies to the limit.

Triple H has confirmed that Lesnar showing his respect to Rhodes was “completely unplanned.”

What did Triple H say about Brock Lesnar's actions?

Speaking in the press conference after the show, Triple H said: “I heard Cody say he hadn’t had time to really digest the Brock Lesnar moment after their match – completely unplanned, completely in the moment.

“Name the amount of people that Brock Lesnar has gotten up after going through a match like that, shook their hand and pulled them in to hug them before walking out.

“I know Brock, I work with him all the time. That was a “holy s***” moment for me! So, when Cody realises what happened, I think – that’s a moment.

“If that doesn’t state to you where Cody is at, where this journey has taken him, where this journey has taken him from what many people questioned at WrestleMania, to where he is right now – that rise just continues to be phenomenal. He delivers at all turns.”

Triple H continued speaking of his admiration of Lesnar as he described The Beast Incarnate as a ‘generational talent’ and a ‘special human being’ for his work in WWE and the UFC.

Triple H said: “For me, you know, Brock Lesnar is such a unique athlete, human being, all those things, but I don’t believe he gets the credit he should for being one of the all-time greats at this.

“You know, an unbelievable athlete at the highest of levels, UFC at the highest of levels - but just talking about sports entertainment, in my opinion, one of the greatest of all time."

In a match that he’ll never forget, Rhodes described Lesnar as a “unicorn” for what a talent he is.

What has Cody Rhodes said about Brock Lesnar moment at SummerSlam?

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Rhodes said: “That’ll be something that I look at and have a very deep, deep appreciation for.

“He [Lesnar] has given more German Suplexes, more F5s, F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels, and somehow, someway I felt like there was maybe just this bond by battle there in that final moment, and I’m very grateful for what’s happened.

“I don’t want to wrestle Brock Lesnar again, but I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do it and to compete at his level because, I’ve said this last night, when he’s gone, and I don’t know when that will be, because he can go, when he’s gone, I think the world will realise what we’ve got. It’s a friggin’ unicorn.

“Very unique, once in a lifetime individual and to have that moment at the end, and I know it’s a longer answer than I was supposed to give, but I thought a lot about Brock looking at him tonight, and it reminded me of how my Dad looked at Harley Race.”