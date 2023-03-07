Here is everything you need to know about the WWE SuperCard Battle Pass, including what is available in March 2023.

WWE SuperCard is one of the most popular deck-building mobile card games currently available on iOS and Android, but what is included as part of the Battle Pass?

Developers 2K Games confirmed in March 2023 that there would be a brand new Battle Pass system coming to the game with monthly Credits, SuperCoins, draft picks, packs, cards and more.

We’ll be looking at the latest drops for the Battle Pass in this article, confirming what 2K has brought into the game for Battle Pass subscribers and explaining how you can sign up for the service.

What is the WWE SuperCard Battle Pass?

The Battle Pass for SuperCard is a tiered pass where players can move up Rewards Levels in order to unlock rewards in the game.

As noted by the official WWE SuperCard site: BP is a new points system that accrues at the end of every match whether you win, lose, or draw. Every Reward Level requires a set number of BP in order for you to unlock the Reward contained within. And, yup, there will be a free and a premium track to each Pass.

What rewards are included in the WWE SuperCard Battle Pass?

There are a number of different rewards available in the Battle Pass, including the following being dropped for players from time to time:

Rarity Draft Picks

Image cards

Cardbacks

Announcer cards

Credits

Misc. packs

SuperCoins and Collectibles tokens

Player Boosts like the Fusion Timer Perk and Bout Timer Perks

What is included in the Premium Track for the Battle Pass in March 2023?

The official FAQ for the Battle Pass on the WWE SuperCard site confirms that the following rewards will be available for paid BP users:

“Battle Points you earn playing games to claim the following rewards:

Day 1 - Bobby Lashley Portrait Card

Day 2 - BP Cardback + 400 SuperCoins

Day 3 - 500 SuperCoins

Day 4 - Bronze Pack

Day 5 - 150 Credits

Day 6 - 600 SuperCoins

Day 7 - 1 Exclusive Draft Pick

Day 8 - Sami Zayn Attitude + 200 SuperCoins

Day 9 - 700 SuperCoins

Day 10 - Silver Pack

Day 11 - 200 Credits

Day 12 - 800 SuperCoins

Day 13 - Bianca Belair Attitude + 200 SuperCoins

Day 14 - Gold Pack

Day 15 - 900 SuperCoins

Day 16 - 250 Credits

Day 17 - Fusion Feeder Pack

Day 18 - 1000 SuperCoins

Day 19 - 2 Exclusive Draft Picks

Day 20 - Dusty Rhodes Attitude + 200 SuperCoins

Day 21 - 1100 SuperCoins

Day 22 - Platinum Pack

Day 23 - 300 Credits

Day 24 - 1200 SuperCoins

Day 25 - Bobby Lashley Elimination Chamber PLE Card"

What is included in the Free Track for the Battle Pass in March 2023?

As well as the Premium Track for the Battle Pass in March 2023, players will be able to earn the following rewards via the Free Track:

Day 1 - Draft Picks x 10

Day 4 - Monthly Birthday Pack

Day 7 - Supports Pack

Day 10 - 300 SuperCoins

Day 13 - Bronze Pack

Day 16 - Draft Picks x 20

Day 19 - 1 Exclusive Draft Pick

Day 22 - Shuffle Pack

How do I earn the Free Track rewards in the WWE SuperCard Battle Pass?

Players that are looking to claim a reward in the Free Track will need to go to the Battle Pass in the game and hit Claim when entering the Battle Pass landing page after each reward becomes available per the schedule mentioned above.

How many points do I need to complete the Rewards for March 2023?

Each reward in the Battle Pass requires players to earn a certain amount of BP during the month.

The first reward in the March 2023 Battle Pass requires players to earn 150 Battle Points, and if you’re looking to get every reward that is available, you’ll need to earn around 15,000 points before the end of the month.