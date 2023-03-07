Here is everything you need to know about the WWE SuperCard QR Codes for March 2023, including the Rewards, Drops and more.

WWE SuperCard is one of the most popular WWE games currently available on iOS and Android, but what are the latest QR Codes for the card game?

SuperCard is a mobile title from the creators of the NBA 2K and WWE 2K series, featuring deck-building and card battle mechanics since its initial release in August 2014, making it the longest-running active WWE title currently available.

Much like other mobile titles, WWE SuperCard gives fans the opportunity to earn extra rewards via codes that are issued on social media, and we’ll be showing you the very latest in this article.

WWE SuperCard March 2023 Codes

Here are the latest WWE SuperCard Codes that have gone live in March 2023, taken from the Official WWE SuperCard Social Media accounts, most notably Twitter:

March 4th 2023

This QR Code offers players a number of rewards, as confirmed by the official WWE Supercard Twitter account:

“Here's a QR code for Reward Mania. Contains 3 Reward Mania coupons. Limit 1 per account, and expires 3/6 at 12 pm PST.”

Older WWE SuperCard QR Codes

As well as the current WWE SuperCard QR Codes, there are also older codes that may still work on some devices, so we’ll be listing some of those here for you:

January 27th 2023

This QR Code offered/offers players a number of rewards, as confirmed by the official WWE SuperCard Twitter account:

"Here's a QR code for Atomic Drop. Contains 5 Atomic Tokens and 1 of each of the Steiner collectables. Limit 1 per account."

December 20th 2022

This QR Code offered/offers players a number of rewards, as confirmed by the official WWE SuperCard Twitter account:

“Another QR code with a couple of EDPs and some coin. Happy Holidays! Limit 1 per account.”

How do I redeem WWE SuperCard QR codes?

There are currently two different methods to utilise when it comes to using QR Codes to get extra rewards in the game, and they are as follows:

QR Code Method 1

Take a screenshot of a new QR code

Launch the WWE SuperCard app on your iOS or Android device

Now, open up the options menu and tap on the QR Scanner button that appears

Upload the photo of the QR code that you took the screenshot of

Enjoy your rewards

QR Code Method 2

Launch the WWE SuperCard app on your iOS or Android device

Now, open up the options menu and tap on the QR Scanner button that appears

Open up this page on your laptop, tablet or desktop PC/Mac

Scan the QR Code using your phone’s camera when prompted

How often do WWE SuperCard QR Codes get released?

The actual frequency at which 2K releases QR Codes for WWE SuperCard tends to vary, although the best way to get an indication of when they could be is by looking at the schedule in the WWE SuperCard app itself.

Although this won't give you an exact indication of when QR Codes may be coming, it at least will give you some insight into when 2K could be running a new reward offer.

Make sure that you bookmark this page and keep checking back to get the latest WWE SuperCard QR Codes as they're released across the year.

What was the QR code on WWE TV?

The QR Codes that the company will sometimes utilise on programming such as Raw, SmackDown or NXT tend to be related to ongoing storylines rather than the WWE SuperCard mobile game.

An example of this is the White Rabbit QR Codes that were shown in late-2022, building up to the return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event.