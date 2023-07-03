The world of professional wrestling has never shied away from gimmicks and characters that push the envelope, especially when it comes to WWE. Some of the most memorable wrestlers have embodied an almost supernatural persona - from undead zombies to demonic spirits and everything in between. When done right, these supernatural gimmicks can be hugely entertaining and capture fans' imagination. But they can seem cheesy, silly, and completely unrealistic when done poorly. When the supernatural bleeds too far into the silly or nonsensical, it loses the suspension of disbelief required to be truly terrifying.

The best supernatural wrestling characters of all time have a few things in common: They are committed to the gimmick, have a level of creepiness and charisma, and still have something believable enough about them to keep fans invested. You get an immortal character like The Undertaker when those elements come together. When they don't, you end up in the pile of silly supernatural failures best left forgotten. The fans have weighed in, and the results may surprise you!

Related: 10 Bizarre Alter Egos in Wrestling History

10 Loved: Sting

Image source: AEW

Fans of wrestling have always been drawn to stand-out characters, and Sting is no exception. With his iconic black-and-white face paint and brooding persona, Sting was a beacon of mystery and intrigue in the wrestling world. Sting's supernatural aura was further amplified by his eerie entrance music and his signature move, the Scorpion Death Drop, which added an element of danger and unpredictability to his character.

His silent, brooding demeanor starkly contrasted with the loud, brash personalities of other wrestlers, making him a unique and compelling figure in the ring. Whether descending from the rafters or surprising his opponents with unexpected appearances, Sting kept fans above their seats, eagerly anticipating his next act of justice.

9 Hated: The Warrior

Image Credit: WWE

The Ultimate Warrior burst onto the scene in the late 1980s with his face paint, tassels, and silly promos. He was pitched as a mysterious force from another dimension, but his gimmick never made sense. His splashy and colorful look felt more like a stereotypical Native American caricature than a supernatural phenom.

His promos were often incoherent, filled with bizarre metaphors and references that made little sense. This made it hard for fans to connect with the character in the long run. In WCW, going by the name The Warrior, his character began displaying supernatural characteristics during a feud with Hollywood Hogan, particularly when his image magically appeared in a mirror. This was a bold experiment, but it was one that fans felt didn't quite hit the mark. It's safe to say that old-school WWE fans enjoyed his intense run in the late '80s and early '90s a lot more than Warrior's lackluster stint in World Championship Wrestling.

8 Loved: Kane

Image credit: WWE

"The Big Red Machine" Kane is another supernatural character that fans love. His backstory as the tormented half-brother of The Undertaker, scarred by fire and driven by revenge, was a compelling narrative that drew fans in. With his towering presence, masked visage, and fiery persona, Kane struck fear into the hearts of both opponents and fans alike.

His strength, agility, and a touch of the supernatural made him an undeniable force in the wrestling world. Kane's character was a masterclass in storytelling, with his complex relationship with The Undertaker adding depth and drama to their matches. His act included summoning fire and lightning, adding excitement to his bouts. Fans loved Kane for his raw power, chilling persona, and character's emotional depth.

7 Hated: Papa Shango

Image Credit: WWE

Papa Shango, a supposed voodoo witch doctor played by Charles Wright, made a brief but hated appearance in WWE in 1992. The character was introduced with much fanfare, but it quickly became apparent that the gimmick was more laughable than intimidating.

His gimmick revolved around putting curses on opponents, which manifested in the form of silly skits where his foes would vomit black goo or have unexplained accidents. Fans found it hard to take Papa Shango seriously when he was causing such cartoonish mayhem. Fans saw through the hollow gimmick and crass stereotyping, chanting "boring" at his matches.

6 Loved: Bray Wyatt

Image Credit: WWE

Only a few have captivated fans as Bray Wyatt did. With his eerie and enigmatic persona, Bray Wyatt introduced a fresh and chilling presence to the wrestling world that fans couldn't resist. Fans fell in love with Bray Wyatt's character for his ability to blur the lines between reality and fantasy.

From his cryptic promos delivered with a haunting charisma to his unsettling entrance with a lantern in hand, Wyatt had fans on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the mysteries he presented. Bray Wyatt, also known as The Eater of Worlds, was a character that fans adored for his eerie mystique and compelling storylines. Wyatt's character was a chilling blend of southern gothic horror and psychological manipulation, making him one of the most intriguing figures in wrestling.

Related: 10 Rare Glimpses of Wrestlers Behind the Masks

5 Hated: Kevin Thorn

Kevin Thorn, another vampire of WWE, was a character that fans found hard to sink their teeth into. The concept of a vampire in wrestling was bold, but unfortunately, it didn't quite hit the mark. Thorn's character blended gothic aesthetics and supernatural elements, but it felt more like a Halloween costume than a credible wrestling persona.

When Kevin Thorn debuted on WWE's ECW brand in 2006 with a vampire gimmick, it felt like the WWE was trying too hard to capitalize on supernatural themes that were popular in mainstream media. Fans never bought into Kevin Thorn as a menacing vampire, and his character felt cartoonish rather than a real threat.

4 Loved: The Undertaker

The Undertaker is arguably the most iconic supernatural character in wrestling history, and who doesn't love him? His character, a dark figure akin to a grim reaper with supernatural powers, was a hit with fans from the moment he debuted. The Undertaker's eerie entrance, complete with tolling bells and a sea of darkness, sent chills down the spine of every spectator.

His signature move, the Tombstone Piledriver, was a spectacle, symbolizing death's finality. But what truly endeared The Undertaker to fans was his commitment to his character. As an active wrestler, he never broke character, maintaining his grim, stoic demeanor in and out of the ring. This dedication, combined with his impressive wrestling skills and compelling storylines made fans love him.

3 Hated: Mordecai

Regarding missed opportunities, Mordecai stands out as a supernatural wrestling character that fans quickly grew to dislike. Mordecai, the self-proclaimed "right hand of the Father," was another supernatural character that fans found hard to embrace. When the WWE debuted Mordecai in 2004, they portrayed him as a religious zealot who despised sin and sought to punish evildoers.

With his white hair and beard, Mordecai resembled a crazed prophet as he condemned fans and wrestlers for their sins. The gimmick was a failed attempt at an edgy supernatural character, and Mordecai's character was a miss in the wrestling ring, and fans quickly lost faith in his supernatural gimmick.

2 Loved: Gangrel

Regarding supernatural wrestling characters that fans adored, Gangrel stands out as a mesmerizing figure. With his vampire-inspired persona and captivating gothic charm, Gangrel brought a unique and thrilling element to the wrestling world. Gangrel, the vampire warrior, was a character that fans couldn't help but love.

From the moment he emerged from a ring of fire during his entrance, fans knew they were in for a treat. His character was a perfect blend of the supernatural and the physical, a vampire thirsty for more than just blood - he thirsted for victory. Gangrel's signature move, the Impaler DDT, was as terrifying as it was effective, leaving his opponents and fans in awe.

Related: 10 Best Factions in WWE History (Ranked)

1 Hated: The Zombie

Image Credit: PWS

The Zombie was a character that was dead on arrival. This ECW wrestler was a literal zombie, complete with grunts and groans, but fans found it more ridiculous than scary. Wrestling is a realm of athleticism and storytelling, and The Zombie's gimmick clashed with the physicality and excitement fans craved.

Instead of offering a compelling supernatural presence, The Zombie's character came across as forced and gimmicky. The Zombie was a one-note character with no depth or development. It was a far cry from the intense, high-stakes wrestling that fans loved. His gimmick was more suited for a Halloween special than a wrestling ring, and fans quickly buried The Zombie's character.