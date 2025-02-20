Summary WWE wrestlers face dangerous injuries despite efforts to make the sport safe.

Sheamus hosts WWE Superstars on his YouTube channel, his latest guest revealing a three-year-old brutal injury.

The wrestler is yet to have surgery, but has become a fan favourite in 2025.

The WWE is one of the most dangerous sports in the world. A realm in which athletes put their bodies on the line in the name of entertainment, it is for good reason that WWE used to present a 'do not try this at home' warning before airing. Although the wrestlers in the ring try to manipulate their feats of athleticism to be as safe as possible, there is no escaping the inevitable injuries that come with the job. With many WWE Superstars having had life-changing and career-saving surgeries over the years, one recent breakout wrestler has revealed that they have been wrestling with an awful injury for over three years.

Being a wrestler is an incredibly selfless role to take. Putting their bodies on the line for the majority of the year to keep the WWE Universe happy, numerous WWE Superstars have felt the unfortunate effects of years of wear and tear and dangerous stunts. From Daniel Bryan's retirement in 2016 to Big E's neck injury in 2022, even the safest of wrestlers can fall victim to the unpredictability of wrestling. One wrestler who has dealt with his fair share of injuries is Sheamus, with the Irishman recently hosting Penta on his YouTube channel, where the Luchador revealed he'd been wrestling injured for three years.

Penta Reveals Brutal Injury

The recently signed WWE Superstar has been wrestling whilst injured

Sheamus' YouTube channel produces some of the best content outside the WWE. A channel on which he hosts numerous WWE Superstars, he participates in workouts with whoever his partner is whilst educating his audience on fitness and letting people see the person behind the character. Having produced episodes with the likes of John Cena and Edge, the Celtic Warrior's most recent guest, Penta, revealed a mind-blowing revelation during an arm workout that left the Irishman stunned.

"You know something? I broke my arm ... yeah ... three years ago, one wrestler kicked me, and broke my bicep."

Sheamus interjected numerous times as Penta dropped the news, asking whether he was okay to train and if he had ever had it fixed. Penta, as relaxed as ever, told the Celtic Warrior that he had not had surgery, compounding the Irishman's amazement. A true warrior, there is a reason why Penta has quickly risen in the ranks of popularity among the WWE Universe.

Penta's Flying Start to 2025

The Luchador is on a roll

Credit: WWE

Penta has only been with the WWE since the start of the year but is already a fan favourite. Debuting on WWE's inaugural Raw on Netflix, the Luchador has since had standout matches with Chad Gable and Pete Dunne. Alongside a successful Royal Rumble appearance, where he was the Iron Man of the match, lasting 42 minutes, 2025 appears to be the year of Penta, who continues to thrive in his new setting.