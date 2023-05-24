"Superstar" Billy Graham is a trailblazer in multiple facets of professional wrestling and defined how the business would shape itself for years to come.

The wrestling star plied his trade across various promotions in the United States and had multiple runs with the company that is now known as WWE. He, in fact, started as a bodybuilder and made great headway in that industry and was known to be good friends with popular movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In professional wrestling, "Superstar" Billy Graham was the first heel wrestler to hold the WWE Championship for a noteworthy period, with his reign lasting nearly 10 months. This was unprecedented at a time heels would primarily serve the purpose of transitioning titles from one babyface to another.

Towards the end of the wrestling star's decorated career and post his retirement from active competition, Billy Graham would face multiple health complications. The professional demands of WWE and the wrestling business, in general, are known to take a toll on one's body. Billy Graham was no exception and unfortunately passed away earlier this month on May 17, 2023.

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee, however, lived a full life and always spoke to his heart's content, showing little care for how his words may be perceived. In celebration of Billy Graham's life, which he always lived king size, within and without the wrestling ring, here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Superstar.

5 Billy Graham inspiring Hulk Hogan

"Superstar" Billy Graham inspired multiple wrestlers which include Ric Flair and Jesse "The Body" Ventura.

However, his greatest inspired creation is probably Hulk Hogan. And a look at Hulk Hogan during his most popular WrestleMania main event days is enough evidence. In essence, the Hulk Hogan character is a second coming of "Superstar" Billy Graham, packaged as a face, presented slightly differently, and played by a different man.

Looking at the beard cut, the blonde hairdo, the chiseled and muscular body, the over-the-top promos, and the colorful attire, it's clear that Billy Graham was the precursor to how Vince McMahon shaped the Hulk Hogan character.

Even Billy Graham was aware of the same and stated in an interview that the Hulk Hogan character was the most popular and successful proponent of the supremely imitated "Superstar" Billy Graham character.

Perhaps the most fitting tribute to the late Billy Graham is the fact that he pioneered so many different character elements that multiple aspects of his gimmick in the WWE would be imitated by different wrestlers of subsequent generations.

"If I had to pick a wrestler and say, ‘This is the most copied guy in the business,’ I’d pick Superstar Billy Graham. He was the guy who broke the wall in terms of where you could go with entertainment. He paved the road for Hulkamania. He paved the road for all of us," Triple H said in a 2007 book authored by Keith Elliot Greenberg.

It is believed that Hogan's incorporation of the word "brother" in his promos was also inspired by the Superstar.

4 Billy Graham was a massive Bob Dylan fan

Billy Graham was a major admirer of Bob Dylan, proving superstars can be fans too.

Superstar was so influenced by Dylan that he cut poetic promos in the WWE inspired by the musician, albeit in his idiosyncratic heel manner. And he found an able ally in Dusty Rhodes. The duo would listen to Bob Dylan's albums over the phone and even debate the meaning behind the lyrics of his songs while on road trips.

In an interview post retirement, Billy Graham recounted an incident from 1975 when he came very close to meeting his music idol outside a restaurant in Portland, Maine. Bob Dylan was on the 'Rolling Thunder Revue' tour at the time.

And while Graham could not meet Dylan, it must have delighted him to know that the appreciation was mutual.

3 Billy Graham wanted to turn face... more than once

Billy Graham captured the imagination of fans like no heel had ever done during those times. After managing to become a top draw, Billy Graham suggested turning face in the same angle where he lost the WWE Championship.

Going into the feud with Bob Backlund, a handshake agreement had already been reached where Backlund would become the new WWE Champion. While Graham conceded to this, he had suggested a different route to getting there than the one WWE eventually chose.

At the time, Billy Graham was selling out Madison Square Garden despite being a heel champion, and thus, wanted to continue his momentum, even without the title. This incident hurt him to the extent that he wanted to quit wrestling before realizing the potential to make money from the rematches against Backlund.

"I was so despondent after the loss to Backlund that I nearly gave Vince my two weeks’ notice. I thought better of it, though, when I considered the amount of money I’d make in rematches," Billy Graham said, regarding his loss to Backlund in 1978.

The "Superstar" would leave the promotion subsequently and return four years later with a completely different look.

During his second run, Graham traded everything that made him the "Superstar", even shaving his head and opting for a martial arts gimmick. It was believed that he wanted to return as a face but was once again denied. The fans never really connected with the new character as much as they did with his previous gimmick, and he lost the subsequent feud, once again to Bob Backlund.

2 Billy Graham defeated Bruno Sammartino... in his debut year

Everyone is aware of Billy Graham's stellar achievement when he dethroned the longest-reigning WWE Champion in history, Bruno Sammartino. The latter had held on to the top prize of the promotion for eight years during his first reign before losing the gold to Ivan Koloff. However, during Bruno's second title reign which exceeded three years, it was the Superstar who pinned him to become champion.

But that victory was not his first against Sammartino. The two had squared off against each other before that championship match and while Sammartino won their singles bout for the WWE Championship, Billy Graham would register his first win against the icon in a tag team contest.

The time was 1975, and it was the first year in the then WWWF for the Superstar. He partnered with tag team expert Spiros Arion to face the team of Dominic DeNucci and World Wide Wrestling Federation Champion Bruno Sammartino. In that two-out-of-three falls match, Billy Graham's team got the better of their opponents.

This would set up a title match between Graham and Sammartino about a month later which the former lost.

1 Billy Graham spoke out against use of anabolic steroids

Billy Graham had trouble with substance abuse and even admitted to using steroids during his peak wrestling days. It was not an uncommon occurrence during those days for professional wrestlers to use substances in aiding their physique to look big and muscular.

Post his retirement, however, the "Superstar" spoke out against the use of anabolic steroids. It was March 1990 and Billy Graham had appeared on a radio show where he voiced his opinion on multiple things, including the dangers associated with anabolic steroids.

"This is a story of life and death and health. It’s not so much a pro wrestling story. This goes way beyond wrestling, football, or any other sport. I debated, looked at myself, and realized what was happening to me, and realized that it’s now or never. Anabolic steroids are synthetic male hormones. Their original purpose was for people in the hospital who had a traumatic operation and are having trouble bouncing back in a post-operative situation. We got our hands on steroids and found out they were a wonder drug and just disregarded the side effects. The kids today who are taking them are dealing with poison."

He also enunciated in the same interview that coming out clean had positively impacted his peers and "high school and college kids around this country."

Billy Graham started bodybuilding and wrestling at a time the massive health impacts of using steroids were not common knowledge. And thus it is important to know that before his comments on KofiMania went viral, the "Superstar" had earnestly spoken out against the use of steroids.