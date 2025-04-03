It's safe to say that Logan Paul co-owns one of the most successful and recognisable beverage drinks in PRIME Hydration. The WWE Superstar has joint ownership of the business alongside British YouTube sensation KSI, who has taken his career to music, boxing and promoting, as well as entrepreneurship.

Some of his fans might have thought it was an April Fool's prank. But PRIME posted on Instagram, with both Paul and KSI pictured. Both men were actively promoting the new 'Pizza PRIME', which had the Brit dressed inside a slice of pepperoni pizza and holding a pizza box, while Paul was dressed as a delivery boy.

Paul spends most of his time these days as a WWE Superstar. While celebrities and come and gone over the years while lacking in-ring ability, the 30-year-old has proved himself as a generational talent on the roster. Some of Paul's best WWE moments have seen him feud with the likes of Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. At the time of writing, Cagematch has given him an impressive average of 6.89 from all his matches. He has the athletic ability to perform regularly and the eagerness to learn and grow in the ring and on the microphone.