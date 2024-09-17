Bronson Reed shocked the WWE Universe in his latest match by using a FAN, who was sitting at ringside, as a projectile weapon to stop a charging Braun Strowman on Monday Night Raw.

The match was set up to be a clash of the monsters as Reed has been causing mayhem since his return to Raw in 2022, helping The Miz to win a Ladder match in brutal fashion.

The former NXT North American Champion addressed Strowman in a pre-match segment, saying: “I’d like to tell you all a story. A story about a monster. You see, I’ve had opportunities here taken away from me time after time. I was deemed too dangerous, a hazard to the roster. I had enough."

He then said that Strowman was about to become “the victim” and that he wanted to take the title of the true monster of the WWE.

Braun Strowman vs Bronson Reed

The rivalry between the pair is heating up now

Before the first bell could even be rung, Reed charged into the corner of the ring, tearing down the top rope in the process. The two colossal athletes then engaged in a brutal match where both men showed immense feats of physical prowess.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: As of the 17th of September, Braun Strowman has wrestled in 723 matches, winning 492 of them.

But it was ‘The Aus-zilla” who was to steal the headlines as the match spilled to the outside of the ring and Strowman was about to hit the Australian with The Mack Truck, charging around the corner of the ring, but Reed had other ideas and picked out a fan from the crowd and launched him like a shot-put at ‘The Monster Among Men.’

This wasn’t the end of this seismic collision, however, as it continued into the backstage area and further carnage ensued, with security being thrown around like toys, golf carts being flipped, Reed hitting Strowman with a tsunami through a table, and Strowman returning the favour, bulldozing Reed through a wall.

Braun Strowman's WWE stats (as of 17/09/24) Total number of matches 723 Total number of wins 492 (68%) Total number of losses 215 (29.7%) Total number of draws 16 (2.2%)

The match ended with no winner declared, and both men were in the care of the WWE medical team in the wake of their destruction of the arena.

Braun Strowman & Bronson Reed Fined For Actions on Raw

Raw general manager Adam Pearce has since tweeted that both men have been fined an undisclosed, but equal amount, for the mayhem caused on Monday night, saying: “Bronson Reed has been fined a massive undisclosed amount for plucking an adult human male from the Portland audience and firing him at Braun Strowman. Both men have been fined an equal undisclosed amount for destroying walls, golf carts, production equipment, and my sanity.”

This rivalry seems to have reached boiling point, and with it unlikely they will face each other at Bad Blood, fans can expect this to continue on Raw. But the red brand will only be able to contain the two monsters for so long and a blockbuster match seems inevitable.