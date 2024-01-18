Highlights Grayson Waller engaged in a heated confrontation with a production crew member during a TV interview, threatening physical violence in the process.

The WWE Superstar was on breakfast show Sunrise alongside LA Knight promoting the upcoming Premier Live Event Elimination Chamber.

The PLE is taking place in Perth, Australia next month.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller squared up to a member of the production crew on Australia's breakfast show Sunrise as he and fellow wrestler LA Knight were promoting the company's upcoming Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, Elimination Chamber, set to take place next month.

When presenters Matt Doran and Natalie Barr asked the wrestlers to show off their finishing moves, which were just being shown on the television monitors, Knight himself responded by saying: "What you just showed on the screen there? If I do that, it's not going to be a good day for anybody. That's not for me."

The presenters then joked that their floor manager could take the moves as he was 'leaving this week,' so he might as well go out with a bang. The crew member then walked into shot and was shadowboxing in front of the wrestlers. Waller, who is from Australia, said: "I don't think you understand. If I come over there, we are going to have the police here because I'm not going to give you some fake punch. I am going to punch you straight in the jaw.

"The disrespect you have even talking to me - no, you want to talk to me like this and say this ain't real? Don't act all tough, lad, don't act all tough. We don't mess around with that."

Doran then pushed the floor manager away from the shot and said: "You get out of there, you get out of there." Waller, however, continued to shout at the presenter: "You too, Matt, you two come here and try to disrespect us. You're alright Nat, no we love you."

Video: Grayson Waller gets angry on TV show

Earlier on in the interview, Waller was happy to see that they had played footage of him beating Knight in NXT. "Can I say thank you so much for putting the footage of me beating LA Knight in NXT. That's some great footage. Remember when I beat you?"

Knight responded: "How convenient that you put old footage of this guy winning when the newest footage, the most recent footage, is me wiping the floor with him." Waller replied: "We lost it, we lost that footage, we lost that footage, brother."

Related What WWE legend Goldberg's son looks like now after huge career announcement We all remember Gage Goldberg as a boy on an episode of WWE Raw back in 2016, but he looks incredibly different now in 2024.

Waller then continued by saying he felt uncomfortable sitting next to The Megastar. "I don't know if you know me and LA, we don't get along very well, we actually have quite a historic rivalry." Awkward, maybe, for Waller, but it seems that Knight's focus is entirely elsewhere, not giving much attention or thought to his colleague.

"He's a fine guy, I don't care about him," said Knight. "My focus right now is on Roman Reigns, my focus is on the WWE Championship, my focus is on that, I don't pay any attention to this clown. He likes to say all these things, but every time I'm standing in front of him in the ring it's a little bit of a different story, and he's talking about the WWE Championship, I think the closest he's going to get is the championship we have on this table here 'cause very, very soon I think that's going to be the championship around my waist."

Elsewhere during the interview, Waller talked about going from being a history teacher to being a WWE Superstar, stating: "It's been something I've always loved, but obviously, being in Australia and being a wrestler, you kind of have to have a full-time job as well, there's not enough money in it, but WWE saw me at the right time, and now I'm getting to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth in front of 45,000, my mum's going to be there, my friends, my family, and I plan on drinking a whole bunch of beer after I win whatever match I have on that show out of a shoe."