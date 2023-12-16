Highlights WWE star Liv Morgan was arrested in Sumter County, Florida for possession of marijuana and drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoids.

Morgan has been out of action for the last six months due to a shoulder injury sustained on WWE Raw.

Morgan remains positive and focused on her nutrition and fitness during her injury recovery, stating that injuries are part of the business, and she has had a long and healthy career until now.

Gionna Daddio, better known as WWE personality Liv Morgan, was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, at 6:30pm on Thursday. According to reports, the star was arrested for possession of narcotics, specifically marijuana.

A report from PWInsider claims that the 29-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for the possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoids, although not more than the 20-gram limit, which can lead to a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $5,000.

She was initially detected while operating a yellow jeep by a sheriff's deputy, as she was seen crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road, where "the odour of marijuana was detected" when she was pulled over.

According to the arrest report, a "small plastic bag containing marijuana" and a vape pen that carried "an oil-like substance" were found inside Morgan's car, which, after testing, was confirmed to be marijuana. Morgan was announced to have been released on a $3,000 bond later that night at 10:04 PM.

Injury is keeping Liv Morgan off WWE TV

Having sustained a shoulder injury on the July episode of WWE Raw, Morgan has been out of action for the last six months, only making promotional appearances in the WWE as of late.

Due to the injury Morgan endured, the tag team duo, including Raquel Rodriguez, were unable to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, forcibly relinquishing their championship.

Before the recent arrest, Morgan described her ambitions to focus on her fitness and nutrition ahead of her comeback when speaking to Muscle and Health, saying: "I'm actually out injured right now, and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it's been really exciting honing in on that.

"I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tonnes of fresh fruits and veggies. I'm basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

Morgan then continued to speak about how she is mentally coping with such a substantial injury for her career in quite a positive light, expressing: "I wouldn't necessarily call it the 'dark side of the sport' because injuries are something we all know are possible (maybe even likely) before we even step foot into the ring for the first time.

"I am super aware of the risks, but it's just part of the business. When compared to all the amazing opportunities that come with being a WWE Superstar, it really doesn't feel that prevalent. I've had a long and healthy career for the last nine years of my life. In fact, my first injuries didn't occur until this year. It's been unfortunate, but it's the name of the game. Luckily, we have a world-class medical team on call to keep us healthy and in tip-top condition."